Gautam Adani contributes Rs 5 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 31 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced that he is pledging a contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to help the state whose hilly region on Wayanad was hit by devastating landslides triggered by incessant rains.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families," Gautam Adani wrote on his X timeline, as he extended condolences to the Wayanad flood victims.

"The Adani Group stands in solidarity with Kerala during this difficult time. We humbly extend our support with a contribution of Rs 5 Crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund."

Devastating landslides in Wayanad's Mepaddi and Chooramala areas triggered by heavy rains flooded areas in the locality and left at least 158 people dead, while dozens others remain untraceable.

"In times of tragedy, holding hands is the purest form of solidarity, a promise that no one faces adversity alone. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said while requesting for contribution from the public during these difficult times.

Earlier today, the Indian Army ramped up its rescue operations and successfully evacuated more than 1,000 people from affected areas to safety.

The Army's Southern Command said that up to 1,000 personnel have been rescued so far using man-made bridges and human effort.

Despite adverse climatic conditions and poor visibility, Indian Air Force Helicopters also conducted search and rescue operations in Wayanad rescuing stranded people from a narrow strip of land.

The first landslide occurred in Mundakkai, a town, and the second in Chooralmala. The massive landslides wreaked havoc in the region, damaging houses and roads, uprooting trees, and swelling water bodies, which hindered rescue operations. Relief and rescue efforts are currently underway.

The first landslide occurred at 2 am on July 30, followed by another at 4 am, causing immense damage to homes and livelihoods.

Many areas, including Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala, have been isolated, and roads have been washed away. The Vellarmala GVH School was completely buried.

