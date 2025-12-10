Gautam Adani, Satya Nadella discuss vast potential of AI

New Delhi, Dec 10 Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday said he met Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and discussed the vast potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for the future of technology.

The meeting came as Microsoft announced to invest $17.5 billion in India over the next four years to drive AI diffusion in the country.

“Always a pleasure to meet @satyanadella and gain his valuable insights into the future of technology. We are excited to continue building a 360 degree partnership as the physical and digital worlds converge in the age of AI,” said the Adani Group Chairman in an X post.

Gautam Adani further said that “Getting a demo from him of the AI apps he is personally building was another testament to the hands-on leadership that truly great leaders exemplify”.

Nadella on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asserted that the country's youth "will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet".

"Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5 billion — our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future,” Nadella said in a post on X.

Responding to Nadella's post, PM Modi wrote: "When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India!"

"Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet," the Prime Minister posted.

Microsoft said that India stands at a pivotal moment in its AI journey, one defined by impact at scale, determined to lead. As technology becomes a catalyst for inclusive growth and economic transformation, the country is emerging as a frontier AI nation. Nadella arrived in India for an AI tour of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor