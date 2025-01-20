Gautam Adani says dreams are not privilege of rich, they are reward of those who believe and work tirelessly

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 20 : Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, shared an inspiring message stated that dreams are not the privilege of rich, they are the reward of those who dare to believe and work tirelessly.

He shared this during his address at the Adani International School on Monday in Ahmedabad on Monday. Speaking to an audience of students, parents, and educators, he emphasized the power of dreams, hard work, and resilience in achieving success.

Reflecting on his early days, he admitted to starting with no roadmap, resources, or connections, but with a dream to build something meaningful.

"I would dream of this every single day. And as I look back I can say that dreams are not the privilege of the rich. They are the reward of those who dare to believe and work tirelessly," he said.

Adani highlighted the rise of the Adani Group as India's fastest-growing conglomerate, noting that the company's success goes beyond creating businesses.

"Every decision we made, every risk we took, was driven by one goal: how can we create something that serves the greater good? It has been about having the courage to give wings to our dreams and tenacity to fly higher and faster than anybody else" he said.

He urged young minds to have the courage to dream big and the determination to overcome challenges.

Addressing the inevitability of failure, Adani shared, "Failures will come, and setbacks will test you, but remember this: failure is not the opposite of success it is the most important companion to success. The only difference between ordinary and extraordinary success is resilience the courage to rise after every fall".

Turning to the parents present, Adani emphasized the importance of instilling strong values in children. "Your children get more than just your wealth; they get your values. Equip them with resilience, empathy, and the ability to serve others. Encourage them to explore, to innovate, to dream. But also give them roots so they never forget the soil they came from.," he said.

He concluded with a message for the students, encouraging them to carry the spirit of India wherever life takes them.

"Success is not just about personal achievements; it's about creating a better world for others. Educate them that wherever life takes them whether they choose to build their future here or abroad they must carry the spirit of India with them," Adani remarked.

Adani's words served as a powerful reminder of the importance of dreams, values, and service in achieving meaningful success.

