GB Logistics Commerce Limited IPO Opens On 24th January 2025

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: GB Logistics Commerce Limited, operating in Logistics sector, has announced its plan to go public with an IPO on January 24, 2025, aiming to raise Rs 25.07 Crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is Up To 24,57,600 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each.

* Fresh Issue Size - 24,57,600 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each

* Issue Size - Rs 25.07 Crores (At Upper Price Band)

* Price Band - Rs 95 - Rs 102 Per Equity Share

* Lot Size - 1,200 Equity Shares

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Up to 6,99,600 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - Up to 4,66,800 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors (NII) - Not less than 3,50,400 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Not less than 8,17,200 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up to 1,23,600 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the Issue will be utilized primarily for Prepayment or Repayment of a Portion of Certain Outstanding Borrowings, Working Capital Requirements, Expenditure Towards the Purchase of Truck Chassis & Truck Bodies, & General Corporate Purposes. The anchor portion will open on January 23, 2025. The issue will open for public on January 24, 2025 and the issue will close on January 28, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is SKI Capital Services Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Prashant N Lakhani, Managing Director of GB Logistics Commerce Limited expressed, "This IPO represents an important step forward in our journey and highlights the progress we have made in the logistics. Since our inception, GB Logistics has been focused on full truckload freight services across India. By utilizing both proprietary and third-party logistics solutions, we have established a foundation for operational stability.

The IPO proceeds will be directed toward repaying a portion of our borrowings and investing in truck chassis and bodies to strengthen our logistics capabilities. These investments are aimed at reducing third-party reliance, contributing towards our operations, and control over operations and profitability.

This IPO will support our plans to expand operations, increase market presence, and reinforce our corporate identity."

Ghanisht Nagpal, Partner Investment Banking of SKI Capital Services Limited said, "The IPO of GB Logistics marks a new milestone in the company's growth journey. With the ongoing industrialization, infrastructure development, and technological advancements, the logistics industry in India is evolving rapidly, offering opportunities for companies like GB Logistics to expand within the full truckload freight services segment.

The company emphasizes on operations, technology integration, and service diversification to align with sector requirements. The IPO proceeds will be utilized to expand operations and achieve strategic objectives.

We are pleased to be a part of this process and believe the company will contribute positively to India's logistics ecosystem."

About The Company:

GB Logistics Commerce Limited operates in Logistics sector. The company operates in full truckload freight services, offering a wide range of logistics solutions, including regular full-truckload transportation, special handling, go-down-to-go-down transportation, multi-level deliveries, and out-of-delivery-area shipments. With a diverse fleet comprising light, heavy, closed-body, and trailer trucks, GB Logistics ensures domestic coverage and timely delivery, catering to large and medium-sized enterprises across various industries.

GB Logistics capitalizes on opportunities linked to its logistics activities. With a focus on operational efficiency, market expansion, technological integration, and specialized services, GB Logistics positions itself as a reliable logistics partner, specializing in remote and challenging deliveries while focusing on customer needs.

In FY24, The Company Achieved a Consolidated Revenue of Rs 11,562.48 Lakhs, Consolidated EBITDA of Rs 926.62 Lakhs, & Consolidated PAT of Rs 486.24 Lakhs.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Milind Apte - Director

AKMIL Strategic Advisors Private Limited

milind@akmiladvisors.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor