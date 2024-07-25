GCC Workplace Awards 2024 - Zyoin Group Celebrates Workplace Excellence Among GCCs in India

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25: The prestigious GCC Workplace Awards 2024 is all set to go grand on August 2nd at the luxurious Conrad Hotel, Bengaluru.

The GCC Workplace Awards 2024 is to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in creating positive and inspiring work environments within GCCs across India. Bringing together visionaries and changemakers, the grand event facilitates invaluable discussions on the future of work, sharing best practices and brainstorming ways to cultivate workplaces that inspire innovation, nurture talent, and drive organisational growth.

An initiative by Zyoin Group, a leader in staffing and recruitment solutions based in Bengaluru, the inaugural edition of the GCC Workplace Awards spotlights organisations dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence in workplaces in the GCCs.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the awards," said Mr. Anuj Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Zyoin Group. The Process, which began in the first week of March 2024, will culminate in the grand event. With over 500 nominations, received, being a winner would be nothing short of winning a grand slam. Each GCC was evaluated based on employer & employee surveys and cross-referenced through the deep research completed by the TalentZights team of the Zyoin Group. Each organisation and individual participating will be evaluated under the below categories:

* GCC Organizations of 2024

* Leadership in GCCs

* Rewards & Recognitions

* Learning & Development

* Diversity & Inclusion

* GCCs out of Emerging Cities

The value and prestige of the event is highlighted by various partnering organisations that includes LinkedIn, Alyve Heath, Brigade Group, Adrenalin.hr, WeWork India, CBRE, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Thalaron Global, Dream Events and Kyari.

The much-anticipated award ceremony will be held on August 2nd 2024, at the Conrad Hotel, MG Road, Bengaluru. This grand event promises to gather over 450 industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries. Winners will be announced and presented with prestigious trophies and certificates of recognition.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor