Seoul (South Korea), September 16: The rise of generative AI is reshaping the global academic ecosystem, offering new ways for scholars, professors, and students to access, analyse, and apply knowledge. As academic communities face growing demands for efficiency, global collaboration, and interdisciplinary research, AI-powered solutions are emerging as essential partners in scholarship.

tlooto AI is an academic research platform that integrates generative AI with extensive academic databases. The platform serves more than 1.3 million monthly active users and partners with many universities and research institutes worldwide, making it one of the most widely adopted services of its kind.

tlooto AI supports the entire research process: from retrieving academic papers to generating summaries, critical analyses, multilingual translations, and citation-based responses. These capabilities help researchers conduct literature reviews more effectively, identify international research gaps, and explore new academic directions with confidence.

A spokesperson for tlooto AI emphasized, “Generative AI is not just changing how we search for knowledge; it is transforming how knowledge is created, shared, and advanced. tlooto AI is committed to being at the center of this shift, providing reliable tools that strengthen academic integrity and foster global collaboration.”

As universities and research institutes worldwide adapt to the evolving landscape of AI-driven scholarship, tlooto AI continues to position itself as a key player in supporting the next generation of academic research and innovation.

About tlooto AI

tlooto AI is an AI-powered academic research platform designed to support researchers, professors, and students worldwide. With over 1.3 million monthly active users and partnerships with more than 30 universities and institutes, tlooto provides advanced tools for literature search, summarisation, translation, and citation-based insights. The company has been recognized by leading global organizations and continues to expand its presence in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Media Contact

Name: Sowon Park

Position: Communications Manager

Organisation: tlooto AI

Email: help@tlooto.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor