New Delhi [India], September 1: In a period marked by widespread bamboo flowering that has devastated crops across multiple states in India, Genewin Biotech stands out as a beacon of reliability. According to the Times of India's report on May 29, 2022, many bamboo plants, particularly Bambusa Balcooa, supplied to regions like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Chattisgarh, have flowered and died, posing serious challenges for farmers and suppliers. In response, numerous Farmers Producer Companies (FPCs) have filed complaints, and research committees have been formed to investigate the issue.

However, Genewin Biotech has reported zero incidents of Bambusa Balcooa flowering since 2013, establishing its clones as some of the most dependable and high-quality options on the market.

When asked about the widespread issue of Bambusa Balcooa flowering, Er. Goutham Palani, the COO of Genewin Biotech, noted several contributing factors. "Bambusa Balcooa is not well-suited for very dry or hot climates. Soil conditions also play a crucial role in the bamboo's health. If the plant doesn't receive adequate water and care, it may stress-flower. However, these stress-flowered plants will not die and can regrow under optimal conditions," Palani said.

He also warned against misleading promotions and unverified claims surrounding Bambusa Balcooa. "This species is being touted under various names with misleading information and unproven facts, which is also confusing farmers," Palani cautioned.

Genewin Biotech's resilience in this challenging period is not mere happenstance. The company is committed to rigorous R&D, with 51 species of bamboo mother plants, most of which are sourced from seeds. These mother plants are closely monitored for a variety of traits including growth, diameter, wall thickness, internodal length, density, biomass, and chemical composition.

"Our R&D team is continually assessing our plants to identify the best clones based on a range of factors. This way, we can ensure that what we offer is the most resilient and efficient bamboo species," Palani added.

While the flowering of Bambusa Balcooa remains a significant concern, Genewin Biotech offers a glimmer of hope. Its proven track record and robust R&D practices position it as a leading player in sustainable and reliable bamboo farming.

