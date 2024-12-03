George Soros’ global position set to weakened considerably with Trump’s return: Mark Mobius

New Delhi, Dec 3 Ace global investor Mark Mobius said on Tuesday that although billionaire George Soros made a lot of money and used it to push his own political agenda for years, his global position will now be weakened considerably especially after the return of Donald Trump in the US.

A prolific Democratic Party donor, Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist Soros and his network have tried hard in the past to destabilise India, while launching several attacks on wealth creators like Gautam Adani in the country, but to no avail.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, 88-year-old Mobius said that Soros, in his own vision, thinks he is helping countries move towards a more democratic framework, "but some of this has gone a little bit too far, in my view".

“I think he's not going to get the support of the global community, if he continues on this path," Mobius said, adding that Soros is a "guy who made a lot of money on currency trading with the US and with the British pound".

“And he's using that money for his own political agenda. Of course, a lot of that has now been destroyed as a result,” said the American-born German emerging markets fund manager.

"In the recent election in the US, the whole woke culture, the whole far-left liberal culture, is now being destroyed. So, Soros' position will be weakened considerably," he argued.

Earlier this year, experts exposed a toolkit against certain business activities of the Adani Group, linking a cartel of Communists, Pakistanis, Islamic radicals, billionaire Soros and the Western deep state.

Repeated attacks on the Adani Group, with similar allegations of the past by two foreign media organisations - The Financial Times and the Soros-backed OCCRP – earlier this year failed to shake up the Indian stock market.

Several fronts that target India's image with fake data and fabricated stories have been found to be linked with billionaire Soros, DisInfo Lab said in a report earlier this year.

