Gera Developments announces exclusive, limited period offer on Gera's Imperium Gateway, the largest Commercial Project in Pune to boost office buyers' interest

Gera Developments, pioneers of the real estate sector and award-winning creators of premium commercial and residential projects across Pune, Goa, and California, has announced an exclusive limited-period offer on their latest and largest commercial project, Gera's Imperium Gateway,Pune's first metro-connected offices to boost the interest of potential property buyers.

The offer guarantees rental for three years after possession with an assured escalation of 7 per cent per year. Alternatively, the offer also facilitates a no pre-EMI option till 1st January 2025 or possession, whichever is earlier.

Located in the heart of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune, Gera's Imperium Gateway project was launched in August 2021, and recorded an exceptional influx of office buyers and investors. In fact, in less than a year after receiving the MAHA-RERA approval, Gera's Imperium Gateway sold more than 900 units.

Speaking on the exclusive offer on the Imperium Gateway project, Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said, "In the launch phase, we received an exceptional response to our largest and one of our most successful commercial projects, Gera's Imperium Gateway. It has been in great demand because of its connectivity to Pune's purple metro line. The location is strategic for office buyers especially the SMEs. The infrastructure development around, including the retail facilities makes it an extremely attractive commercial investment.

We are very happy to be announcing an exclusive offer for our potential commercial property buyers. Gera's Imperium Gateway is uniquely poised to deliver on the growth aspirations of small businesses and we do hope buyers make the most of this opportunity."

Talking about the project's features, Gera's Imperium Gateway sits 10th in the row of Gera's highly successful series of commercial projects. It is spread across a massive 11.5 acre land and encompasses a blend of retail, office and F&B spaces. What makes this project a highly sought-after one is the fact that it is first to have metro-connected workspaces. In total, there are three buildings with two floors for retail purposes.

From a structural and investment standpoint, Gera's Imperium Gateway has been carefully designed, keeping in mind the diverse requirements of different businesses. With world-class technology, infrastructure, connectivity, design, and amenities, the project aims to provide businesses with the status and visibility they deserve.

Gera, a reputed brand for 50 years, one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune, is recognized as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune and Goa and has its global presence through developments in California, USA. Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers by having a distinct 'customer-first approach.

The philosophy of Gera is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of innovation, transparency, and enhancing customer experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in real estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to GDPLs credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate consisting of Preventive Maintenance and Repairs, and provision of Insurance of buildings, way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. It has also launched real estate's first 7-year warranty. And GDPL has now designed and launched the pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric ® Homes, which has revolutionized the real estate sector for both the developer and the home buyer.

Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In its 50th Year, the company has launched yet another first-of-its-kind initiative - Gera's Home Equity Power to ease the liquidity pressure on their customers and financially empower home buyers and add more peace of mind for their customers by supporting them in any financial emergencies that may unexpectedly come their way.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer and enhances the customer experience. GDPL has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral programme that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasizes delivering value-added experiences to customers and is driven by trust, quality, customer first, and innovation. The projects are designed around the evolving needs of their customers. The company has won several national and international awards on both the product and service front.

GDPL also continues to be certified as 'India's Great Mid-size Workplaces' by the Great Places to Work (GPTW) Institute for the fifth straight year in a row. GDPL has also ranked #18 on the list of Best Small and Medium Companies to Work for in Asia in 2021.

GDPL envisions bringing out the best of real estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders and raising the bar for the industry.

