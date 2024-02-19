Get a hassle-free Gold Loan of up to Rs. 2 crore from Bajaj Finance

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: A last-minute financial need such as a medical emergency or urgent home repairs has the potential to impact one's savings significantly. That is precisely why a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, offered at attractive interest rates, can be an effective way to get the funds you need.

Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited, offers gold loans ranging from Rs 5,000 up to Rs 2 crore. One can get these funds by pledging the 18-22 karat gold jewellery that may be lying idle at home. And the best part, these are available at gold loan interest rates starting from just 9.50 per cent* per annum.

Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan - one of the simplest ways to get the funds you need

Here are some of the reasons that make this gold loan the ideal solution to meet your financial needs:

1) Can be used for any need: Borrowers can get a loan of up to Rs. 2 crore by securing their 18-22 karat gold jewellery as collateral. There are no restrictions on how the money may be used - to manage medical expenses, renovation, or home repairs, fund a business requirement, or repay high-interest debt.

2) Transparent evaluation: Bajaj Finance uses best-in-class karat meters across its branches to ensure the best value for the pledged gold. The amount you can get is mentioned upfront and so are all the other details related to your loan.

3) Many repayment options: With convenient repayment tenures of up to 12 months, Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan also offers borrowers the flexibility to select a repayment plan that works for them. Borrowers may choose to pay back the loan interest on a monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis.

4) State-of-the-art security: The gold jewellery submitted to Bajaj Finance is kept in secure locations with constant monitoring and stringent safety measures. The gold is insured against theft and misplacement too - all for free.

5) Easy application process: One may submit their gold loan application both online and offline. Applicants may walk into any of our 600+ branches or apply from the comfort of their home using the Bajaj Finserv app or website.

6) Part-release facility: Bajaj Finance also offers customers the option to repay a part of the loan and take some of the gold jewellery back before the completion of the loan tenure.

Apply online for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan today

One can get started with their gold loan application by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Gold Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv app or website

Step 2: Click on 'APPLY' to open the online application form

Step 3: Verify your profile with your mobile number and OTP

Step 4: Choose your state and city to find the branch nearest to you

Step 5: Set up an appointment at the preferred branch to complete the application

Once done, the applicant will receive a call from a Bajaj Finance representative to confirm the appointment and guide them on the next steps.

Competitive interest rates, transparent terms, quick disbursal, and flexible repayment options make gold loans from Bajaj Finance a reliable choice. Get started today.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 72.98 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/STABLE for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/STABLE & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor