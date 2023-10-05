Get Access to Some of the Best Airport Lounges with Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv has partnered with leading credit card providers in the country to offer elevated experiences through credit cards. These premium credit cards come with a number of unique features that make them an ideal choice for anyone looking to get more out of their spends. Some features include complimentary domestic and international airport lounge access, a dedicated concierge, attractive cashback, and more.

Of late, as travel is booming, credit cards offering complimentary airport lounge access have started growing in popularity. And, for a good reason, airport lounges can be quite expensive to access otherwise. More importantly, these luxurious lounges can be an absolute game changer during long layovers and can serve as the perfect pit stop.

To make the most of this benefit, one can apply for these premium lifestyle, travel-friendly credit cards on Bajaj Markets. Here are some of the popular options available on the platform:

1. MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card

This co-branded credit card couples the convenience and top-notch service offered by ICICI Bank with exciting travel offers from MakeMyTrip. To name a few:

* Complimentary domestic airport and railway lounge access

* Welcome MakeMyTrip holiday voucher worth Rs. 3000

2. SBI Card ELITE

The SBI Card ELITE is a premium credit card that comes with a host of lifestyle and travel benefits. This luxury card is best suited for experienced credit card users who are looking for elevated experiences, with benefits like:

* Access over 1,000 international airport lounges with the complimentary Priority Pass Program membership

* Complimentary movie tickets every month

3. Axis Bank SELECT Credit Card

Axis Bank SELECT Credit Card is a mid-level credit card designed to help cardholders make the most of their lifestyle spending.

* Tee off in style with 6 complimentary golf rounds every year

* Get up to 12 complimentary international airport lounge access with the Priority Pass Program

Here's what makes Bajaj Markets an ideal platform to apply for a credit card that offers complimentary airport lounge access:

* Abundance of choice with 30+ credit card options

* 100% digital journey

* Exclusive welcome benefits

* Instant approvals

Apply for a credit card on the Bajaj Markets app or website to unlock a premium travel experience with airport lounge access. The application process on the Bajaj Markets' app or website is simple, convenient, and only takes a couple of minutes.

