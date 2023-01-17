Get Fresh Drops of Purity from OlvDew- Pioneer in Best Olive Oil in India

New Delhi(India), January 17: OlvDew, a well-known emerging brand, is a one-stop solution to healthy living with healthy cooking oil. It is a brand providing organic extra virgin olive oil.

The raw olives are harvested from the finest orchards across the globe. OlvDew comes with a lot of herby aromas, such as grass, fig and tomato, with a slight nuance of spiciness and bitterness.

Hailing from the Sarvankar House of Dehngiri, Pratapgarh, Himanshu Srivastava Devsare, Founder and CEO of OlvDew, started it in May 2020. Himanshu strongly felt the need for organic extra virgin olive oil for India, considering it as the finest and healthiest oil for cooking. OlvDew is ardently striving to provide the finest quality organic extra virgin olive oil at every doorstep.

1. What made you start this company?

India has a vast population, but we lack in quality, and the quality which is there is not approachable and affordable by all. So we in Olvdew tried to introduce the finest and purest products starting with oils and moving forward with body care.

2. What’s your main objective?

To provide the finest, purest, organic and toxin-free products to the nation, be it extra virgin olive oil or skin and body care products.

3. What is the one thing you would like to change about the company??

Majorly more input so that the innovation increases more and the brand rises more.

4. Is there something about the company you are proud of?

The youth power with innovative minds and courage to tackle all the problems and challenges.

5. What do you hope to accomplish within the next 5 years?

To make our brand reach the highest and increase customer base in tier 3 cities.

6. What do you think are the company’s vision and mission?

To stand out as the best among all the competitors and provide the finest and most affordable products to the nation.

7. What are the biggest challenges you have faced?

Even the small challenge in the journey is viewed as humongous. The biggest among all was finding the perfect manufacturer and importer and selecting the product after so much sampling. One can get confused as you will find every product to be the finest. But the team helped us a lot in this process.

8. What are your three biggest accomplishments?

Launching Olvdew, Finding a good team and Connecting with the youth of the country.

9. How do you see your company changing in two years, and how do you see yourself creating that change?

The company believe is going to be a mega-popular brand among the youth, and we are aiming to become a unicorn. I believe in giving the best, accepting challenges and trying to conquer with the hope that someday we will succeed.

10. Share your top 3 goals.

Making OlvDew a viral brand in the olive oil and skin body care domain. Expanding and Reaching the tier 3 cities. And With the profits involved in the social activities of protecting the environment.

The competitors are doing good, but if we are talking about olive oil, they are selling the lowest grade, which the Europeans consider the trash, the grade olive oil they are selling to Indian Masses, and people are getting fooled. Whereas we have introduced organic extra virgin olive oil. Health conscious is our key client. It’s less than paying huge medical bills.

We import from Spain in a sanitized container, and then we do the automatic packaging and bottling without the use of hands.

