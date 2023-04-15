Get latest ACs on fixed EMIs at Rs 1,994 with zero down payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (/NewsVoir): The arrival of the Indian summer brings blazing heat and an immediate need to buy summer-essential appliances. Be it your first AC or a cooler, or an upgrade to a better newly launched fridge, it is the right time to benefit from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network #GarmiSeChutti Sale. You can avail of fixed EMI offers at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, and more. The ACs, air coolers, and refrigerators prices will surge with the raising demand. But Bajaj Finserv EMI Network makes it affordable if you pay with your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card or opt for in-store financing at the partner stores.

Shop from any of the 1.2 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores in your city and avoid paying a lump sum for such expensive appliances with the zero down payment* facility. Also, benefit from the summer special fixed EMI offers, cashback offers, and many other benefits like interest-free EMIs.

The special EMI schemes are designed to allow customers to upgrade their appliances without disturbing their monthly budget. Walk into a Bajaj Finserv partner store like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, or Sargam Electronics, among many others, and pay for your product with your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail of additional benefits like No Cost EMIs, and convenient repayment tenure of up to 36 months*.

Visit your nearest partner store to get an up-close look at the latest arrivals and get to know the features. This will enable you to select the ideal appliance while staying within the limits of your budget. If you are a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card holder, you can use your card at the time of purchase. Customers who do not have the card can shop using the in-store financing option and enjoy the same benefits. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 4 lakh*. You can use the card to manage the cost of your purchase into convenient monthly instalments.

Check out the range of special fixed EMI offers and other schemes available at the Bajaj Finserv partner stores and make the most of it before the sale ends. Find a store near you.

Offers on air conditioners

Offers on refrigerators

Offers on air coolers

Here's how you can locate the nearest Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Partner Store:

1. Visit the Bajaj Finserv Store Locator.

2. Select your city (via name or pin code).

3. Choose from the store list or type the store name.

4. Once you find your nearest store, you can check the directions on the map.

*Terms and conditions apply

