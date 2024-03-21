Get ready for an experience like never before as Ahmedabad set to host Polo Cup

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] March 21: Get ready to witness history in the making as Ahmedabad plays host to polo, the most regal of sports. Khyati Group, a leader in real estate and education sectors, this historic event promises to redefine sporting elegance and usher in a new era of equestrian excellence in the region.

Prepare to be captivated by the elegance, power, and prestige of Polo as elite players from around the globe gather to compete on the pristine grounds of Khyati Homes in Ahmedabad from April 5 to 7. Featuring an array of captivating highlights, including India's inaugural Women's Polo Cup and more than 100 horses in action, the tournament is set to be the biggest-ever Polo Cup in Gujarat.

With the participation of top royals across India and a lineup of both men's and women's teams, the Gujarat Polo Cup is also poised to be a spectacle unlike any other. A special guest appearance by renowned actress Malaika Arora on April 5, and Palak Tiwari on 7th April and performances by celebrity singers, will add an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

Kartikbhai Patel, Founder Chairman of Khyati Group and member of Gujarat Polo Club, said, “The Gujarat Polo Cup marks a significant milestone for the sporting landscape in Gujarat, particularly equestrian sports. We are proud to bring the timeless tradition of Polo to Ahmedabad and showcase the spirit of competition and elegance that defines this royal sport.”

Some of the esteemed participants in the Gujarat Polo Cup include Vikram Rathore, Polo Ambassador to the Federation of International Polo, Dhruv Pal Godara, former captain of the Indian polo team, Vishal Chauhan, 61st cavalry officer and Indian polo player, and Jayvirsinh K Gohil, President of Gohilwad Polo Club and the only professional polo player from Gujarat.

The three-day event will feature a Polo Premier League showcasing the talents of elite players and their magnificent steeds. It will witness four elite teams – Gujarat Riders, Rajasthan Stallions, Delhi Champions, and Mumbai Mustangs – in action. It is expected to attract around 15,000 spectators over three days.

The Ahmedabad Polo Cup promises an unparalleled blend of athleticism, tradition, and luxury. Whether you are a seasoned polo enthusiast or a newcomer eager to immerse yourself in the world of equestrian excellence, the Ahmedabad Polo Cup promises to deliver an unforgettable spectacle.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this momentous occasion and prepare to witness the fusion of royalty and sport in a way only Ahmedabad can deliver. For event details, ticket information, and exclusive updates, follow us on social media (gujaratpolocup)

(https://www.instagram.com/gujaratpolocup/?igsh=MTVjaDl0dmhwamNqNw%3D%3D)

