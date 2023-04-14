Get ready to explore the future of higher education: Afairs' Admissions Fair comes to Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], April 14 (/SRV): AFAIRS, renowned for orgsing Asia's most prominent education fairs, is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Admissions Fair in Jamshedpur. The event will take place at the esteemed Alcor Hotel, Bistupur on April 18-19, 2023, and is tailored to cater to class 12 students, undergraduate and postgraduate students, parents, and working professionals looking to pursue higher education.

In the current education landscape of India, Admissions Fair holds significant relevance. It serves as a one-stop destination for parents and students to interact directly with the Heads of Institutions and Admission Directors from over 30 universities and colleges nationwide. Attendees can gain accurate, reliable, and up-to-date information about campus life, course options, fees, admission process, eligibility, scholarship options, and more. All of this is made possible under one roof, in a matter of hours.

With the recent introduction of the 'New Education Policy 2020' by the Government of India, the higher education sector in the country is set to evolve dramatically. It is, therefore, essential for students seeking admission to critically evaluate universities on multiple factors aligned with the NEP. Students should learn about the curriculum, multidisciplinary teaching, choice of electives, specialized new-age streams, credit transfer options, foreign university collaborations, and more beyond just courses and universities.

Sanjeev Bolia, Founder and Managing Director of AFAIRS Exhibitions and Media Pvt. Ltd., states, "We are thrilled to bring the Admissions Fair to Jamshedpur. Our goal is to keep students updated on the changes underway in India's higher education sector and provide them with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their future. The Admissions Fair is the perfect gateway to this knowledge base and the starting point of a great career."

The Admissions Fair will feature India's leading universities and colleges, including Amity University, RV University, SRM Institute of Science & Technology-Ramapuram, OP Jindal University, Acharya, Vinayaka Missions University, NITTE University, SRM University Delhi NCR, Adamas University, Dayananda Sagar Institutions, CMR University, East Point Group of Institutions, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, PSGR College for Women, Gopalan Group of Colleges and many more.

Bolia further adds, "Admissions Fair has been the pioneer and the oldest and largest higher education fair for over two decades in India. Trusted by thousands of India's premier institutions, Admissions Fair connects students from over 10 cities across India with leading universities, many of which are NAAC accredited and NIRF and QS ranked."

AFAIRS, an eminent international education fair orgzer, brings over 28 years of experience in connecting students with universities and colleges worldwide. The orgzation has orgzed over 600 education fairs in 15 countries, including India.

The event is free of charge, and attendees are encouraged to register early at www.admissionsfair.in/jamshedpur to secure their spot at the event.

This story has been provided by SRV. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor