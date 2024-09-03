Get Ready to Meet aotel - The Freshest Face in Travel by The Clarks Hotels & Resorts

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: Say hello to aotel, the latest creation from The Clarks Hotels & Resorts! Designed for today's savvy explorers, aotel is here to shake things up with spaces that are equal parts stylish and comfy, all without burning a hole in your wallet.

aotel - Where Style Meets Comfort

aotel isn't just another place to crashit's an experience. A perfect blend of mixing cool design, cozy vibes, and all the right tech to create spaces that resonate with today's travellers.

Rahul Deb Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer at Clarks Hotels and Resorts, shares his enthusiasm for this new brand: "We are thrilled to introduce aotel, a brand that promises to redefine hospitality for the new generation of travellers. Our aim is to provide a unique, unforgettable experience that combines modern amenities with exceptional style. We are delighted to announce the signing of aotel in Palampur with 8 more in the pipeline. We believe this brand will be immensely successful, especially given India's large young demographic and their dynamic travel patterns."

What Makes aotel Tick:

Design That Pops: Every aotel has its own unique look and feel. Mixing modern aesthetics with practical touches to create spaces that work for everyone.

Rooms with a Vibe: Chic and cozy come together in every aotel room. Expect plush beds, smart tech, refreshing body shower jets, high-quality amenities and more...

Hangout Central: aotel provides inviting spaces where guests can grab a coffee, meet new people, or just relaxideal for remote work or connecting with fellow travellers.

Food with a Twist: aotel's culinary approach is fresh, simple, and locally inspired. Whether it's a quick bite or a leisurely meal, the focus is on bringing people together.

Tech You'll Love: With smart controls, fast Wi-Fi, and seamless mobile check-ins, aotel offers a tech-forward experience for the modern traveller.

aotel Palampur: Where Nature Meets Modern Living

The very first aotel is making its debut in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. Surrounded by lush landscapes, the hotel offers stylish rooms in four fab categoriesDeluxe Room, Premium Room, Sunset Suite, and Family Suite. Each room comes with a balcony that's perfect for soaking in those epic views.

Guests at aotel Palampur can enjoy tasty bites at the all-day dining spot or relax on the chic terrace with its stylish rooftop lounge and lush outdoor areasideal for a peaceful retreat or a lively gathering. When guests are ready to explore, they can experience classic Himachal adventures with peaceful tea garden strolls, adrenaline-packed paragliding, and scenic treks. Thus, offering the ultimate blend of relaxation and adventure.

Commenting on the new opening, Rupam Das, Senior Director of Development at Clarks Hotels and Resorts said, "This expansion is a testament to our confidence in the vision we have for The Clarks Hotels & Resorts. With aotel, we are not just offering a place to stay; we are creating an environment where travellers can truly connect and enjoy."

