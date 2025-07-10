Get Sennheiser's Best Audio Equipment at Unbeatable Price at Amazon Prime Day 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 10: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, has announced exclusive offers on its premium product lineup for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025, taking place from July 12 to July 14, 2025. Customers can avail special discounts of up to 44% on Sennheiser's popular audio products such as Profile USB Microphone, HD 490 PRO Plus Studio Headphones, IE 100 PRO Wireless Black, Momentum 4 Wireless, Accentum Plus Wireless, and Accentum Wireless Special Edition, among others. Additionally, they can also get up to 24 months of No Cost EMI and additional savings through select bank card offers.

Goosebumps guaranteed for up to 60 hours, the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones deliver Sennheiser's Signature Sound through audiophile-inspired 42mm transducers, offering rich, high-fidelity audio that lingers long after the music ends. Built for all-day comfort, they feature a lightweight, ergonomic design with plush cushioning. With Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, crystal-clear calls, and smart features like Smart Pause and Auto On/Off, they're designed to move with you. This Prime Day, grab them at an exclusive 40% discount for just ₹20,990 - and get the premium BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle (worth ₹6,000) absolutely free. A powerhouse combo you won't want to miss. Click here to buy.

The Profile USB Microphone is perfect for podcasters, streamers, and gamers seeking crystal-clear audio with minimal setup. Featuring USB-C connectivity, it plugs directly into your computerno extra gear needed. Its cardioid condenser capsule captures your voice clearly while reducing background noise. Adjustable tilt and optional boom arm ensure ideal positioning. Available during the Prime Day sale at INR 9,490 with a 44% discount. Click here to purchase.

This Prime Day, unlock an unmissable audio upgrade with the Amazon-exclusive ACCENTUM Special Edition. Engineered for immersive sound and all-day comfort, it boasts Sennheiser's signature 37mm drivers, up to 50 hours of battery life, Hybrid ANC, and full audio personalization via the Smart Control App. But what makes this deal truly unmissable? For a limited time only, grab the ACCENTUM Wireless SE for just INR 9990 - that's a massive 52% off - and get the premium BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle worth INR 6,000 absolutely free. If you've been waiting to level up your sound game, this deal is the perfect excuse. Click here to purchase

Delivering exceptional clarity, comfort, and dependability, the HD 490 PRO Plus Studio Headphones boast an open-back design for expansive soundstage and accurate audio detail. Their lightweight build and ergonomic fit, combined with the dearVR MIX-SE plugin, provide lasting comfort and balanced mixes. Engineered to support your creativity and deliver precise sound both in and out of the studio, the HD 490 PRO Plus is available at a 30% discount for INR 28,490 during the Prime Day sale. Click here to purchase

The Sennheiser IE 100 PRO in-ear monitors are made for musicians, engineers, and creators who need clear, detailed soundon stage, in the studio, or while traveling. With a single-driver design, they offer rich, accurate audio without tiring your ears. Known for their comfort and reliability, the IE 100 PRO is now available at a 28% discount for just ₹9,490 during the Prime Day sale. Click here to buy.

ACCENTUM Plus is built for round-the-clock listening with an unrivalled 50-hour battery life and a quick 10-minute charge that delivers 5 hours of playtime. Featuring angled 37mm drivers, it offers a rich, immersive soundstage that brings your audio to life. Adaptive Hybrid ANC ensures a noise-free experience by adjusting to your environment, while Transparency Mode keeps you connected when needed. With Sound Personalization, a 5-band equalizer, intuitive touch controls, Smart Pause, and anti-wind mode, every feature is designed for seamless everyday use. Lightweight and comfortable, ACCENTUM Plus is made to keep up with your lifestyle. Accentum Plus Wireless is now available at a 35% discount for just ₹12,990 during the Prime Day sale. Click here to buy.

