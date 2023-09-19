Get Your Skin Party-Ready with Ayouthveda’s Pre-Festive Skincare this Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi (India), September 18: Ganesh Chaturthi, the vibrant and joyous Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is just around the corner. As households prepare to welcome the elephant-headed deity into their homes with grand festivities, sweets, and prayers, there’s one aspect of preparation that’s often overlooked this festive season. Amidst the bustling preparations, it’s essential not to neglect the health and radiance of your skin. Ayouthveda’s Pre-Festive Skincare range offers the perfect solution to ensure you look your best during the auspicious celebrations.

Prepare to shine and radiate during the upcoming festive season with Ayouthveda’s exclusive skincare collection. Elevate your beauty regimen with our products designed to revitalise, nourish, and pamper your skin and hair. From opulent gold-infused facial cleansers to powerful hair treatments and rejuvenating facial kits, we offer a complete range to help you look and feel your absolute best. This is a heartfelt expression of love, care, and appreciation. Discover the magic of Ayurvedic beauty with these wide range of offerings-:Sparkling Gold Face Wash, Infused with 24k Nano Elemental Gold and Kashmiri saffron, this face wash cleanses, reduces blemishes, and restores elasticity for a golden glow.

Charcoal Face Wash Fights pollution, controls oil, and exfoliates with activated charcoal, rose, lotus, and more, leaving your skin refreshed and pores unclogged. Anti-Hairfall Shampoo Nourishes your hair with 5 herbal juices and 15 botanical extracts, promoting hair density and reducing hair fall. Protein Hair Oil, Enriched with proteins, vitamins, and minerals, this oil revitalizes your hair, leaving it shiny and voluminous.Vitamin C Face Serum rejuvenates your skin with 3x Vitamin-C, Vitamin E, and Licorice for a bright and plump complexion. D-Tan Face Serum , which effortlessly removes tan and hydrate your skin with papaya, apple, Aloe vera, and saffron, revealing a radiant glow. Papaya Vera Facial Kit helps to diminish blemishes and purify your skin with this exquisite Papaya Vera Facial Kit, leaving you with a luminous glow. D-Tan Facial Kit Combats tan and sun damage with Multani Mitti, Cow Milk, papaya, Orange, Aloe vera, and saffron, for a revitalised complexion. Vitamin-C Facial Kit gives instant radiance with 3x Vitamin C and Multani Mitti, perfect for a quick skin glow before celebrations.

Celebrate the joyous festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and indulge in the goodness of Ayurvedic beauty.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor