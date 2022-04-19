GIBS, Bangalore continues its tradition of honouring talent with 'Student of the Year 2022'

At a grand event, the Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore, honoured young talent with the 'Student of the Year 2022' award.

The grand fest concluded in the presence of many eminent dignitaries.

Started in the year 2015, this prestigious award honours the talent of the students by assessing them on several parameters.

With the presence of over 700 people, this grand event was no less than a Bollywood party. The glitz and glare of this grand event gave the students the impression of being celebrities. Group dance, solo dance, and a floral fashion show performed by the students added magic to the event. There was a lot of enthusiasm for this event in the packed GIBS Auditorium.

The event was made special by the presence of many dignitaries. Special guests included: Col. VS Malhotra-Project Manager at Defence Radar Systems-Indian Army, DRDO; Major Aditie Mohan-Vice President & Head of Corporate Services-Fidelity National Financial; Rajesh Bhat-Vice President-Zones LLC; and Padma Shri Prof. R.M. Vasgam. B.L. Goyal, MD Ritesh Goyal, and Dr K Aparna Rao-Director also graced the Dias.

'Student of the Year' is GIBS' annual event that recognizes the talents of distinguished students and honours them by assessing their outstanding performance in various college and community activities. This award gives young talent a chance to be proud of their brilliance and achievements. Every year, students work diligently to get this prestigious award. The process of assessment goes on throughout the year, and students are tested on various parameters.

This year, the Student of the Year Award, also known as the J P Goyal Award, was given to Miss Aluri Supriya, a student of the PGDM 2020-22 batch. She received a trophy and cheque of Rs. 51,000. Along with the 'Student of the Year', other prestigious awards were also given. Miss K. Neha Sri, a student of the PGDM 2020-22 batch, was awarded the Shakuntala Devi Award. She received a gold medal and cheque of Rs. 11,000. Miss Soumya Aithal of the 2020-22 PGDM batch received the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award with a gold medal and cheque of Rs 7,000.

Along with this, more than 48 Intellectual Capital Awards were given for teaching, non-teaching, and guest faculties. GIBS recognized the contributions of its partners by giving out 5+ partnership awards to NoPaperForms, Shiksha.com, Career360, CollegeDekho and GetMyUni. GIBS also honoured alumni following its tradition and gave more than 5+ Distinguished Alumni Awards. Apart from these, the Cultural Committee and the Organizing Committee were specially honoured for organizing this grand event.

GIBS Business School is known for its practical teaching pedagogy and innovative training. GIBS' astounding process of creating future-ready talents has been widely appreciated by the industry.

GIBS has always strived to improve the process with mega events like 'Student of the Year'. GIBS's management has reiterated its promise that such efforts will be intensified in the coming times so that a new batch of innovative global leadership can be prepared in the future.

