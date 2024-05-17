Giuliano Automotive Partners with ICON Autocraft Private Limited for Indian Market

VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 17: Giuliano Automotive, known for its automotive equipment and machinery like tyre changers, wheel balancers, wheel alignment machines, and test lanes for the automotive industry is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Icon Autocraft Private Limited as the sole authorized partner for India. This partnership marks a significant step forward for Giuliano Automotive as it expands its presence in the Indian market, leveraging Icon Autocraft's extensive network and expertise to deliver unparalleled service and support to customers across the country.

Icon Autocraft Private Limited, a trusted name in the automotive industry renowned for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, will serve as Giuliano Automotive's exclusive distributor in India. With a shared vision of delivering high-quality products and exceptional service, this partnership is poised to redefine the automotive equipment landscape in India.

"We are excited to partner with Icon Autocraft Private Limited as our sole authorized partner for India," said Federico Maselli, President at Giuliano Automotive. "Icon Autocraft's reputation for integrity, professionalism, and dedication to customer success aligns perfectly with our values at Giuliano Automotive. Together, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the Indian automotive market and deliver innovative solutions that drive efficiency and productivity."

As the sole authorized partner, Icon Autocraft Private Limited will offer Giuliano Automotive's complete range of products, including tire changers, wheel balancers, alignment systems, and lifting equipment, catering to the diverse requirements of automotive workshops and service centers across India. With access to Giuliano Automotive's cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support, customers can expect nothing less than excellent product performance and service delivery.

"We are honored to be appointed as Giuliano Automotive's sole authorized partner for India," said Amit Yadav, Director at Icon Autocraft Private Limited. "This partnership represents a significant milestone for us and underscores our commitment to providing our customers with best-in-class solutions. With Giuliano Automotive's premium range of products and our strong distribution network, we look forward to driving success and growth for automotive businesses in India."

Giuliano Automotive's collaboration with Icon Autocraft Private Limited reaffirms its dedication to serving customers with excellence and advancing the automotive industry in India. Together, they aim to set new standards of quality, reliability, and innovation, empowering automotive businesses to thrive in today's competitive market.

About Giuliano Automotive:

Giuliano Automotive is a globally recognized leader in automotive equipment and machinery, with a legacy of excellence spanning over [number] years. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Giuliano Automotive delivers cutting-edge solutions to automotive businesses worldwide.

About Icon Autocraft Private Limited:

Icon Autocraft Private Limited is a leading distributor of automotive products and solutions in India, known for its integrity, professionalism, and dedication to customer success. With a strong network and expertise, Icon Autocraft delivers quality products and exceptional service to automotive businesses across the country.

