GLC Wealth expedites its expansion spree, inaugurates new office space with ambitious goals

New Delhi [India], December 10: GLC Wealth, a leading consulting firm headed out of Delhi with a proven track record in the domain of wealth recovery, has taken a significant step in its expansion journey by inaugurating a large new office at Netaji Subhash Place, Delhi. Spread over an impressive ~3,200 sq. ft. area, the new office space reflects the organization's robust growth trajectory and future aspirations.

This move aligns with GLC Wealth's strategic plan to enhance its team size from 25 to around 50 members within the next year, reinforcing its commitment to serving a broader client base and diversifying its service offerings. The organization is currently India's Topmost Unclaimed Wealth Recovery Firm with approximately Rs1,000 crores of assets under recovery, assisting over 1,000 Indian families worldwide including substantial NRI clients. With the inauguration of this state-of-the-art office, GLC Wealth sets its sights on increasing the assets under recovery to Rs5,000 crores in the next three years.

The expansion is not just limited to physical infrastructure. GLC Wealth also sees a lot of organic expansion opportunities into new domains such as Inheritance Planning and Wills, Trust Formations, Family Office Services, Wealth Management & Advisory and Portfolio Management Services (PMS). These additions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clientele, offering a one-stop solution for comprehensive financial planning and wealth advisory.

On this occasion, Ankit Garg, Group Head - GLC, stated, "This new office is a testament to GLC group's unwavering dedication to growth and innovation. As we gear up to double our team and expand our service portfolio, our focus remains on delivering unparalleled value to our clients. This milestone brings us closer to achieving our vision of becoming a leader in wealth recovery and management."

With a client-centric approach and ambitious targets, GLC Wealth is poised to redefine financial services in India and beyond. The new office marks a leap forward in its journey of growth, excellence and growing trust.

About GLC Wealth

GLC Wealth embarked on the journey to explore the space of Wealth Recovery for the first time in 2017. While the Group Head was helping several clients with their inheritance and succession-related issues, the founders stumbled upon a wide unexplored space where a huge amount of investments in financial securities, primarily physical share certificates, were lying unclaimed. Further research indicated that many investors and families who used to invest in physical securities and then forgot about it did not keep track of their investments since the early 1960s to 1990s. Many of these investors had passed away, and their families were unaware of their investments. Some families had settled abroad permanently, and many have lost the documents to claim such investments back. After assisting many families in their individual capacity till 2019, GLC Wealth was incorporated in early 2020 to cater to this unique domain whereby no organised service providers were present and there has been no looking back ever since.

