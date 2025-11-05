Glen Industries Reports INR 97 Crore Total Income in H1 FY26

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5: Glen Industries Limited (BSE: GLEN), one of the leading manufacturers of sustainable plastic packaging solutions and eco-friendly products, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26)

Operational and Strategic Highlights

* Achieved 13.57% growth in revenue and 9.9% rise in EBITDAin H1 FY26, driven by higher volumes in thin-wall containers and improved plant efficiency.

* Continued growth in both domestic and export markets driven by strong traction in thin-wall food containers.

* Company's upcoming plant will enhance production capacity, expansion of existing product line Plastic Food Containers (Injection). and introduce new product lines including Paper Cups, and Plastic Food Containers (Thermoforming)

* Expanded distribution network across 26+ states and 30+ international markets.

* Sustained focus on developing biodegradable and eco-friendly product lines such as PLA and paper straws.

* Ongoing automation and process improvements to enhance productivity and cost optimization.

* Ongoing Project implementation for capacity enhancement.

Mr. Lalit Agrawal, Chairman & Director, Glen Industries Limited, said:

"Our performance in the first half of FY26 reflects the resilience of our business model and the growing acceptance of Glen's sustainable packaging solutions across domestic and international markets. The consistent revenue growth has been supported by higher demand for our thin-wall food containers and the increasing adoption of biodegradable products such as PLA and paper straws.

Over the last few quarters, we have also enhanced automation and efficiency at our manufacturing facilities, which continues to improve our cost structure and scalability. As the industry transitions toward eco-friendly packaging, Glen Industries remains well-positioned to capitalize on this shift through continuous innovation, capacity expansion, and a strong customer-centric approach."

