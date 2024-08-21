Gleneagles Bengaluru Becomes Karnataka's First Hospital to Achieve 50 ABO-Incompatible Transplants, Setting a New Benchmark in Multi-Organ Transplant Care

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Gleneagles Bengaluru is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement that solidifies its position as Karnataka's leading multi-organ transplant center and one of the foremost in India. The hospital's Kidney Transplant Program has become the first in the state to complete 50 ABO Incompatible Transplants, a landmark accomplishment that underscores Gleneagles Bengaluru's commitment to pioneering cutting-edge technologies and advanced medical techniques for Indian patients.

Dr Anil, Chief Nephrologist and Transplant Physician at Gleneagles Bengaluru, remarked on the significance of this achievement: "Reaching the 50 ABO Incompatible Transplant milestone is a testament to the pioneering spirit and relentless dedication of our team. This complex procedure, once considered highly challenging, has become a cornerstone of our Kidney Transplant Program. Our focus on leveraging the latest technologies and techniques ensures that our patients receive the best possible outcomes, and this milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence."

An ABO incompatible transplant is a highly complex procedure where the donor and recipient have different blood groups, presenting significant challenges due to potential immune reactions that can lead to rapid rejection of the transplanted organ. Unlike standard transplants where blood group compatibility is crucial, ABO incompatible transplants require advanced pre-transplant treatments such as plasmapheresis and intensive immunosuppressive therapies to desensitize the recipient's immune system and prevent rejection. The increased complexity of matching and the need for meticulous post-transplant monitoring make these procedures particularly demanding, but advancements in medical technology have significantly improved their success rates, allowing more patients to benefit from life-saving organ transplants despite blood group mismatches.

Dr Narendra, Chief Urologist and Transplant Surgeon at Gleneagles Bengaluru, emphasized the broader impact of this milestone: "This achievement places Gleneagles Bengaluru at the forefront of multi-organ transplant programs not just in Karnataka, but across India. Our team's ability to execute such a high volume of ABO Incompatible Transplants is a clear indication of our leadership in the field. We are committed to continuously advancing our capabilities to offer cutting-edge solutions that transform lives."

He also highlighted the critical role of intraoperative management in ensuring the success of complex transplant surgeries. "Our meticulous care of transplant anesthesiologists and the dedicated blood bank team, with their expertise in managing bleeding complications and performing blood pheresis, play an indispensable role in these critical phases, ensuring optimal patient outcomes."

Biju Nair, Cluster CEO of Gleneagles Bengaluru, highlighted the hospital's role as a leader in transplant medicine: "Being recognized as the number one multi-organ transplant program in Karnataka is a responsibility we take very seriously. Our mission is to lead by example, bringing the latest advancements in transplant medicine to Indian patients and setting new standards for care. I am deeply proud of the extraordinary work of Dr Anil, Dr Narendra and our entire transplant team. This milestone is not just a testament to their skill and dedication but also a reflection of our commitment to delivering transformative healthcare."

As Gleneagles Bengaluru continues to celebrate this remarkable milestone, the hospital remains focused on its mission to lead the way in transplant medicine, ensuring that patients have access to the most advanced treatments available. The hospital's comprehensive ecosystem curates specialized transplant programs for Kidneys, Liver, Pancreas, Small Intestine, Lungs, and Heart, making it a beacon of hope for patients across the country. This success is a proud moment for all involved and marks another step forward in Gleneagles Bengaluru's journey to remain at the forefront of healthcare innovation in India.

