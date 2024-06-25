Gleneagles BGS Hospital Completes Bilateral Lung Transplant, Shatters Recovery Time Record

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25: Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru, proudly announces the successful discharge of a patient following a bilateral lung transplant, marking a significant milestone in the hospital's commitment to advanced care and innovation in thoracic surgeries.

Anand Kumar, a 62-year-old man suffering from Interstitial Lung Disease/Lung Fibrosis, had been oxygen-dependent for several months, requiring continuous oxygen even at rest and experiencing breathlessness with minimal exertion. During the waiting period for the transplant, he had to be admitted twice in a month due to increased oxygen requirements and chest infections. Fortunately, a suitable cadaveric donor became available in time. The patient recovered quickly post-transplant and was discharged just 14 days after the surgery, a remarkable feat for such an advanced procedure.

Guiding this remarkable feat was Dr Apar Jindal, HOD, Heart & Lung Transplant Programme Director, whose visionary leadership paved the way for groundbreaking advancements in lung transplant procedures. Dr Apar expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Our multidisciplinary approach and unwavering commitment to patient-centric care have culminated in this remarkable outcome."

The surgical team led by Dr Balasubramani Govini, Director, HOD Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) and Heart Lung Transplant, offered the patient underwent a transformative journey to recovery. Reflecting on this achievement, Dr Govini remarked, "The successful discharge of our patient underscores our dedication to providing world-class care and pushing the boundaries of medical excellence at par with western standards."

Integral to the patient's care were the expertise and dedication of Dr Shubham Sharma, Transplant Pulmonologist, and Dr Manjunath P. H., Interventional Pulmonologist. Dr Shubham emphasized, "Each successful transplant is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our medical team and the resilience of our patients." Echoing his sentiments, Dr Manjunath added, "We are proud to witness the positive impact of our collective expertise in enhancing the quality of life for our patients."

Biju Nair, Cluster CEO of Gleneagles Hospitals, Bengaluru, emphasized the transformative power of this story, urging increased organ donation awareness to save more lives. "This success story underscores the critical need for organ donation and the life-changing impact it has on patients and their families. I extend my deepest gratitude to all the doctors, care coordinators and nurses for their exceptional dedication and outstanding efforts. We are committed to raising awareness and encouraging more people to become donors."

The successful discharge of the bilateral lung transplant patient exemplifies Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru's unwavering commitment to pioneering medical advancements and delivering unparalleled healthcare solutions.

About Gleneagles BGS Hospital Kengeri:

Welcome to the Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru Cluster, an eminent duo of healthcare institutions that stand as pillars of medical excellence and compassionate care in the heart of Bengaluru. As integral parts of Gleneagles Healthcare India, aligned with the global reach and expertise of IHH Healthcare, these hospitals are a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional patient care, driven by a dedication to medical excellence, innovation, and patient-centricity.

Gleneagles BGS Hospital, located in Kengeri, is renowned for its comprehensive tertiary care and pioneering multi-organ transplant services, with specialties in Gastroenterology, Cancer Care, Neurosciences, Renal Sciences, and Cardiac Sciences. This facility, boasting 450 beds, advanced imaging technologies, and accredited by NABH and NABL, sets the standard for emergency and critical care management, leveraging cutting-edge medical procedures and technologies.

Conversely, Gleneagles Hospital on Richmond Road emerges as a specialized, state-of-the-art surgical center, offering an extensive range of services with a focus on Cosmetology, Dentistry, Cosmetic procedures, Orthopaedics, Laparoscopic and Digestive Surgeries, Urological and ENT procedures, Spine Surgeries, along with a dedicated Breast Cancer Clinic. Each center within this hospital is designed to enhance patient care, comfort, and confidence, utilizing the latest innovations and technologies in their respective fields.

Across both establishments, our team of highly skilled specialists and surgeons are dedicated to the ethos of 'Care. For Good.', ensuring that each patient's journey is marked by comprehensive, tailored care. Our hospitals are equipped with cutting-edge technology, enabling us to offer innovative treatments and procedures that align with global clinical protocols.

The Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru Cluster serves as a beacon of hope and healing, embodying a holistic approach to healthcare that seamlessly blends clinical excellence with a deep-seated compassion for patient welfare. Upholding our pledge to be 'On Your Side', we strive to be trusted partners in our patients' healthcare journeys, committed to enhancing health outcomes and transforming lives through superior medical care and empathetic engagement.

Join us at the Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru Cluster, where we unite cutting-edge medicine with heartfelt care, setting new benchmarks in healthcare and patient experience. Here, your well-being is our foremost priority, and we are dedicated to delivering healthcare that truly makes a difference.

