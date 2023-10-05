Glister: Illuminating Excellence in the Lighting Industry with Innovative Solutions

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: In a world where innovation is the driving force of progress, SATACHI GLOBAL PVT. LTD. proudly presents its brand, Glister, as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the lighting and home appliances sector. With over seven years of dedicated service, Glister has emerged as a leading importer, exporter, manufacturer, supplier and trader of premium LED lights and home appliances.

Under the visionary leadership of its CEO & Owner, Ashwini Sachin Lawand and Director, Sameer Sawant, SATACHI GLOBAL PVT. LTD. has redefined the way we illuminate our lives. The Glister brand stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing quality lighting solutions to customers across India.

Glister's LED lights represent a significant leap forward in the lighting industry. These smart innovations offer simple yet lasting solutions for homes and businesses. Beyond their innovative designs, Glister products are renowned for their superior quality and competitive pricing, making them accessible to a wide customer base.

"At Glister, we believe in creating a brighter future by offering energy-efficient LED lighting solutions," says Ashwini Sachin Lawand. "Our journey began in 2017, and over the past seven years, we've carved a niche for ourselves in the industry. We're committed to providing sustainable, eco-friendly lighting that aligns with the latest LED technologies."

Glister's diverse product lineup includes a wide range of electrical solutions such as LED Lamps, LED T5 Tube Lights, LED Panel Lights, Concealed Lights, LED Street Lights, LED Solar Street Lights, Solar Panels, LED Flood Lights, LED Strip Lights & Drivers, LED Torches, Wires & Cables, Electric Switches, Electric Water Heaters, Solar Water Heaters, CCTV Cameras, Immersion Rods, Ceiling Fans, Table Fans, Wall Fans, Pedestal Fans, Induction Cookers, Mixer Grinders and more.

Glister plays a crucial role in shifting the focus from conventional lighting systems that consume excess power to offering niche power solutions backed by the latest LED technologies. Their commitment to innovation has led them to explore various sectors, providing performance-driven lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and retail spaces.

One of Glister's unique strengths lies in its state-of-the-art facilities and a robust logistics and supply management network. This infrastructure enables Glister to reach even the most remote corners of India with quality-checked and economically priced products.

"At Glister, our philosophy is simple - satisfy customers to the best of our ability by delivering quality products at competitive prices that exceed their expectations," adds Sameer Sawant. "We're dedicated to creating smart, eco-friendly lighting solutions for homes and offices, and we're always ready to explore new sustainable ideas for the future."

Glister has achieved high energy compliance with every product, reducing the environmental impact and contributing to a greener tomorrow.

For inquiries and more information about Glister's innovative LED lighting solutions and home appliances, please contact:

Website: https://glister.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor