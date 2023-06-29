Global Awards announces winners of Maharashtra's Business Tycoon Awards 2023

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: The grand celebration of Maharashtra's Business Tycoon 2023 Awards, hosted by Global Awards, took place on June 25, 2023. The prestigious event recognized exceptional individuals and businesses for their remarkable contributions and outstanding achievements in their respective fields. The ceremony was graced by the presence of acclaimed Marathi Actress Bhargavi Chirmuley, who presented the awards. She was the special guest at the program.

Chetan Ujade, Co-founder and CEO of Global Awards, Heena Palan, Finance Head of Global Awards, Vaibhav Ujade, Event Manager of Global Awards and RJ Sumit, a renowned radio jockey of 91.1 Pune, were also in attendance.

The star-studded event was a resounding success, captivating the audience with its glamour and excitement. Entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and notable personalities gathered to honor the winners and celebrate their remarkable accomplishments.

Chetan Ujade, in his keynote speech, expressed his admiration for the exceptional talent and vision displayed by the awardees. He said, "Tonight, we celebrate the true essence of entrepreneurship and the indomitable spirit of innovation. The remarkable achievements of our winners reflect their dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence. They have set new benchmarks and inspired countless others to dream big and achieve greatness."

Fantastic arrangements done by the team Global Media.

Anchor Arti Maurya has run the show with full of energy and enthusiasm.

Here is the list of

The winners of Maharashtra's Business Tycoon 2023 Awards.

- ANIKET B. PIMPALKAR - SHRIKRUSHNA TRADERS - Best Agricultural & Irrigation Product Trading Company

- ABHIJEET RAUT - MERCURY SCHOOL - Best Pre Primary School

- SURAJ MARDHEKAR - Ritkawali Shubhlaxmi Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Most Popular Food Processing and Manufacturing Unit

- Kartik Dewade - Ekdant Enterprises - Best AC Dealer and Service Provider

- Aniket Shrirang Chougule - A.C PROFESSIONAL - Stock Market Trainer & Best Trader

- Akash Suresh Phale - Elegnity India Pvt. Ltd. - Most Popular Agro Company

- Amitkumar Subhash Jujare - M. B. Suppliers - Best Building Material Suppliers

- RAJAT SHARMA - Durga Fire Enterprises - Best Fire Fighting Equipment Wholesale Dealer in Kolhapur

- Sanjay Metakari - Kisan Guru (Virutech Agri Pvt Ltd) - Best Agricultural Company in Solapur

- Keshav Ardad - Innovative Industrial Solutions - Excellence in Industrial Services

- Mrs. Kishori Sanju Sawai - Kishori's Lakshya Academy - Best Coaching Institute

- Zin Rachana Dilip Dhumal - Aaradhya Fitness And Dance Centre Miraj - Best Fitness And Dance Centre Miraj

- Rohit Balasaheb Wale - Shree Ganesha Construction & Builders Developers - Most Popular Construction Company

- Dr. Manoj Jogmekar - SCHOLAR MEDICO SERVICES - Best Medical Admission Counsellor

- Uday Sunil Fepale - Nityashree Urban Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd. - Best Banking Services

- Dr Swetha Karlapudi - Best Gynecologist in Pune

- Jay Atmaram Sante - Balaji Properties and Construction Real Estate and Construction

- Dasharath Shamarao Kumbhar - Mayur Khoa Machinery - Best Dairy and Sweet Mart Machines Manufacturing

- Kailas Kanchan/Suraj Awhale - SK Design Studio - Best Interior Designer

- RAMESH BHIKA INGLE - DABANK & EONNET - World's first do-it-yourself database business World's First Own Database

- Nishad P. Sutar/ Vaishanavi S. Banaitkar - Grand Tour - Excellence in International Education

- Sanjay Vasant Karande - Hotel SK Dhaba Special Akkha Masura - Best Restaurant

- Santosh Waychal - Grand VNS Properties Pvt. Ltd. - Developer & Real Estate Solutions

- Mohit Mathur - M Square Productions India - Best Event Production & Decor Company

- OMKAR VISHNU KALE - OK Insurance & Investment - Insurance Advisor of the Year

- Shashikant Narale - Shree Ganesh Agency - Excellence in Construction Supply

- Sachiinn Bbadage - Sachiinn Good Life School - Best Spiritual and Life Coach

- Komal Gaikwad - Best Graphics Designer and Coach

- Snehal Sangram Chougule - Iron Lady Of Pune

The recipients of these prestigious awards have demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in their respective domains. Their contributions have not only elevated their businesses but have also had a positive impact on the community and industry as a whole.

The Maharashtra's Business Tycoon 2023 Awards have once again celebrated the remarkable entrepreneurial spirit of Maharashtra and have set the stage for even greater achievements in the future.

Global Awards www.globalawards.co.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor