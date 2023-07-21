Global Challenge for High School Students and Teachers to Tackle Climate Crisis Launches Ahead Of COP28

Climate Change Challenge

New Delhi (India), July 21: A ground-breaking global competition inviting high school students and educators worldwide to contribute their innovative ideas and solutions to combat the climate crisis has been launched by Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford and Burjeel Holdings.

The Burjeel Holdings Oxford Saïd Climate Change Challenge culminates in a ceremony for ten finalists during COP28 in Dubai, later this December – five teams from the student category and five individuals from the teacher category. They will have the remarkable opportunity to present their solutions to a distinguished audience in Dubai, and the winners will earn a coveted spot in a bespoke program at Oxford Saïd. Furthermore, they will gain access to a vibrant community of influential entrepreneurs and thought leaders in innovation and social impact from around the globe.

The initiative, forged through a partnership between one of Europe’s leading business schools and one of the Middle East’s premier healthcare providers aims to give young people the visibility and recognition they deserve on the global stage. As the climate crisis looms, it is crucial to address future generations’ challenges in the coming decades.

Soumitra Dutta, Peter Moores Dean at Oxford Saïd, said: “Climate change is the most urgent threat to humanity and our young people will be dealing with its impacts in ways we do not yet understand. We will only stop this crisis through bold thinking, innovation, and creativity. That is why, together with Burjeel Holdings, we are asking today’s teachers and tomorrow’s leaders, change-makers, and innovators to imagine solutions now.

I look forward to giving them a platform during COP28, and personally welcoming the winners to our School next year, where they will learn more about solving climate change from our world-leading academics.”

The competition invites students aged 15 to 18 to present their proposals for addressing the climate crisis across five key areas: air pollution, extreme weather events, water scarcity, food security, and vector-borne diseases. High school educators are encouraged to participate by submitting climate change lesson plans that raise awareness and inspire students to think creatively about tackling one of the most pressing concerns of our time.

Highlighting the importance of empowering students to drive meaningful solutions and accelerate climate action, Burjeel Holdings founder and chairperson, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, said, “We are thrilled to launch the Burjeel Holdings Oxford Saïd Climate Change Challenge, an initiative that sparks the transformative potential of the almost one billion-strong high school students and teachers around the world to have their ideas and lessons heard all around the world in addressing the generational issue of climate change. This competition serves as a platform to cultivate the next generation of change agents, empowering them to drive meaningful solutions and accelerate climate action. By fostering a spirit of collective responsibility, we are nurturing a powerful force that can shape a more sustainable world for themselves and future generations. Against the backdrop of a climate-focused year in the UAE, this challenge amplifies the voices of our youth, allowing them to play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter and greener future.”

The winning student team and educator will be awarded an exclusive opportunity to attend specially curated courses at Oxford Saïd in the spring of 2024, located within the prestigious University of Oxford. To learn more about the competition and participate, please visit the Climate Change Competition website for detailed information.

For media queries, contact:

Anshul Sharma,

anshul.sharma@sbs.ox.ac.uk

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor