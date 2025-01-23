"Global companies have shown confidence in Maharashtra": CM Fadnavis says after inking around Rs 16 lakh crore worth MoUs

Davos [Switzerland], January 23 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking toat World Economic Forum said, his state has managed to ink MoUs worth around Rs 16 lakh crore and added that global companies have shown confidence in his state.

"We have got, we actually signed MOUs worth 15,70,000 crores. So around 16 lakh crores MOU we have signed. These MOUs will generate employment worth around 16 lakhs. And I must tell you that 54 MOUs are around investments and seven MOUs are strategic MOUs where our strategic partners are bringing knowledge," he toldat Davos on Thursday.

"We have got these MOUs in varied sectors. They are from manufacturing, defence manufacturing, and technology. They are into sustainability. They are into EV. They are into education. They are into water. So I mean, diverse fields. We have data center, and infrastructure. And I think all the global companies have shown their confidence in the state of Maharashtra," he added.

Asked how much of the MoUs will really be realized on the ground, Fadnavis said he was hopeful of higher conversion rate.

Fadnavis said his government has set up a group which actually monitors all the MoUs, and their progress.

"And from my office also, (an) officer is deputed, who looks after the progress of these MoUs," the chief minister said.

The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has signed a total of 54 MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore as of Wednesday at Davos, the state's highest-ever investment proposals.

Among companies with which the Maharashtra government signed MoUs are Reliance, CEAT, VIT Semicons, Tata Group, Rural Enhancers, PowerIn Energy, Open Origin India Industries, eLearning Solutions, Gritta Energy, Vardhan Lithium, Indorama, Sotefin India, Blackstone, Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Economic Explosives Ltd, MSN Holdings Ltd, Hazero Industries, Temasek Capital Management, Hiranandani Group, Amazon, among others.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum is taking place at Davos-Klosters from 20th to 24th January 2025.

India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, features eight states, each seeking investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide. Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal are the states which have established their presence at WEF, 2025.

Davos 2025 has convened under 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'

India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, comprising five union ministers and three state chief ministers. Nearly 100 CEOs and leaders from government, civil society, and the arts are also in attendance at the event.

