Global Edtech Platform Matific launches the prestigious International Math League 2022 in India

Say goodbye to math phobia. The global Mathematics Competition is finally in India. Matific, the multiple award-winning global math platform, is organising one of the biggest online math competitions for primary school students (KG-6 grade) in India--Matific Math League 2022--between November 23 and December 6.

Millions of students from over 20 countries participate in the Matific Math League every year. This year, students from thousands of schools in India will participate in this competition. There will be exclusive rewards for the top 100 schools. The League is a fun-filled online mathematics competition for primary school children (KG - 6 grade). All schools across India can register to compete. Registration is free.

The Matific platform is completely aligned with every school board across India: CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, IB, Cambridge and state, making every school eligible to participate. Weak pedagogy, insufficient teaching tools and boring teaching methods often fail to attract children to mathematics, leading to dislike and even fear of the subject.

This is about to change with Matific, which gamifies and makes math fun for children across the world, catering to 120+ countries in 40+ languages. With the twin focus of developing conceptual understanding as well as love for math, Matific offers a rigorous pedagogy combined with interactive activities. This blended learning reduces learning loss and math anxiety and boosts children's confidence and performance.

The Matific Math League 2022 takes this a step forward. A unique opportunity, the League is a great way to introduce children to mathematical challenges and motivate them to develop their love for math, having fun all the way.

The Matific Math League believes in the principle of an everlasting bond between children and numbers. It is not simply about winning; it's also about instilling love for math in the minds of our children. It's the spirit and passion for mathematics, which should win at the end of the day.

Commenting on the same, Sahil Kapoor, Chief Business Officer at Matific, stated: "Our goal is to provide children across the world with an experience of mathematics of the most exceptional kind. While a conceptual understanding is imperative, there's an equal focus on the experience to be fun and engaging. Thus, we are delighted to enter India, the land of infinity. We welcome every child and every school in India to participate in this prestigious international League."

Competition

November 23-December 6, 2022

Winners will be announced on December 10, 2022.

First place: Gold trophy along with vouchers worth Rs 150,000

Second place: Silver trophy along with vouchers worth Rs 100,000

Third place: Bronze trophy along with vouchers worth Rs 50,000

All students will be awarded certificates, and the top 3 students from the top 100 schools will receive a special Matific gift.

