New Delhi [India] September 3: The importance of recognising and honouring remarkable entrepreneurs cannot be overstated. Corporate Connect is a platform to spotlight the distinctive business environments, innovative ideas, and notable transformations that can bring revolution and growth.

This time, “Global Entrepreneurship Honor & Award 2024” recognises and celebrates entrepreneurs reshaping the economy through their unique initiatives. Corporate Connect has introduced this award in collaboration with Business Connect and CIO Forum. This honour validates the recipients’ dedication and struggles and catalyses success in the future.

Corporate Connect showcases the profiles of 4,000+ business leaders and entrepreneurs in its 7000+ pages on digital portals. All the stories are narrated here in highly engaging and interactive ways to inspire future leaders and create a distinctive stance in the publication realm.

Below is the list of the latest awardees who caught our attention with their significant contributions and achievements.

Enser Communications Limited

Rajnish Sarna (Managing Director)

Award Category: Impact Recognition—Highly Acclaimed Innovative BPM Company to Watch Out—2024

Enser Communications Limited was established in 2008 in Mumbai to help businesses manage their customer life cycle through its unique business process management. This company’s core vision is to become its customers’ preferred partner and empower them with the best solutions with a cost-effective and scalable business model.

Stratacom Technologies

Tridiv Das (Founder and Senior Business Consultant)

Award Category: Impact Recognition—Globally Acclaimed Business Strategy and Consulting Firm to Watch Out—2024

Strata is renowned for bringing forth purpose-driven transformation. It exerts notable influence in business consulting and communication. The company is actively growing under the dynamic leadership of Tridiv Das, Founder and Senior Business Consultant at Strata. The company’s core mission is to ignite and nurture transformation and bring about changes across the workplace, individuals, businesses, and society.

Manipal Academy of BFSI

Robin Bhowmik (Chief Business Officer)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded BFSI Education and Training Platform to Watch Out for 2024

Manipal Academy of BFSI is a leading name in India as a learning solution provider for the BFSI sector. It came into existence in 2008 to offer domain-specific knowledge to young professionals. The institution has trained more than 2,00,000 professionals throughout the industry, with Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, at the helm.

Bitoodle Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

Navniit Gupta (Founder & CEO)

Impact Recognition: Well-Acclaimed Smart Cards for Smart Payment Solutions, 2024

Envisioned to share financially responsible generations of India, Bitoodle Online's YPay streamlines the way towards financial freedom and completely controls your money anytime, anywhere, without a bank account. The brain behind the brand, Navniit Gupta, founder and CEO, plays a significant role in taking the concept to new heights.

Sub-K Impact Solutions Ltd.

Mr Sasidhar N. Thumuluri (Managing Director and CEO)

Award Category: Best Digital Disruptor in Financial Inclusion to Watchout-2024

Sub-K Impact Solutions Ltd. is renowned for offering last-mile banking and financial solutions, including credit, savings, payments, and insurance. Since its inception, the company has successfully served over 3 million customers across 25 states in India, with Mr Sasidhar N. Thumuluri, CEO and MD, at the helm. The core mission of Sub-K Impact is to transform lives by enabling financial inclusion.

MIT College of Management

Dr. Prof. Sunita M. Karad (Executive Director)

Award Category: Best Art, Design, and Technology University of the Year 2024

MIT College of Management is a leading private university recognised by the government. A part of the MIT Group of Institutions, Pune, MIT is envisioned to deliver world-class value-based education. It is a multidisciplinary university offering specialised UG and super-specialized PG programs based on industry demands and the latest trends.

Geosolution Proservices Pvt. Ltd.

Indrajit Batabyal (Director)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: Globally Acclaimed Geological Engineering Consulting Services To Watchout-2024

Geosolution Proservices Pvt. Ltd. acts as an innovative solutions provider in the field of survey and investigation under the dynamic leadership of Indrajit Batabyal, Director of Geosolution. It began in 2000 and has been actively working in topographic surveying, geotechnical engineering, geohydrology and hydrology, engineering geology, and geophysics.

Nahars Group, India

Key Executive: HARSHAL S NAHAR (MANAGING DIRECTOR )

Award Category: Impact Recognition in 2024: Nahars India Group, a Well-Acclaimed Brand for Automotive Components Design and Development, under the leadership of Harshal S. Nahar

Nahars Group India, earlier known as Laxmi Group Industries, is a premier manufacturer and supplier of automobile components to OEMs. With a solid presence in Maharashtra and some southern states of India, Nahars Group specialises in diverse automobile applications like two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

Neostats Analytics Solutions Private Limited

Key Executive: Gino George (CEO)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: Globally Acclaimed Data and AI Solutions Provider to Watch Out 2024

Incorporated in 2022, NeoStats aims to democratise world-class, data-driven transformations for business under the dynamic leadership of Gino George, CEO of NeoStats. With offices across the UAE, India, and the UK, the company serves clients worldwide across data, analytics, and martech.

Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Key Executive: Avinash Shende (Managing Director of Operation & Planning), Sachin Pande (Managing Director/CEO (Business Development & Management)

Award Category: Global Excellence in Integrated MIS for Banking and Finance, 2024

A renowned firm, Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt. Ltd., a trailblazing force in the IT (SaaS) industry since 1997, has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions under the visionary leadership of Sachin Pande (M.D. and CEO) and Avinash Shende (M.D. of Operations and Planning). With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Virtual Galaxy transforms challenges into opportunities through deep, holistic analysis and a mastery of the latest technologies. Every project is a testament to the company's dedication to solving clients' problems with precision and innovation.

Paramvir Power Solutions LLP

Key Executive: Vishal Sapara (Director), Priyang Doshi (CEO)

Award Category: The 10 Most Visionary Business Leaders to Watch in 2024

Established in 2023, Paramvir Power Solutions LLP is a leading name in engineering, design, manufacturing, and services. The company serves an array of industrial defence applications, traction, and clean energy under the fine guidance of Priyang Doshi, CEO.

