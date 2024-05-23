Global Excellence Award 2024 Recognizes Mudiyam Lavanya Shetty as the Best South Indian Makeup Stylist and Creative Concept Decorator

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Global Excellence Award 2024 was an epitome of grandeur, sophistication, and the celebration of remarkable achievements across a myriad of industries. The prestigious event, hosted on the 12th of May 2024 in the bustling city of Mumbai, stood as a beacon of recognition, honoring individuals and organizations that have demonstrated unparalleled excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Among the illustrious awardees at the Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2024 stood Mudiyam Lavanya Shetty as the Best South Indian Makeup Stylist and Creative Concept Decor, a trailblazer in the realm of makeup styling and creative concept decoration.

As the CEO of M/s. Lavanya Creations, headquartered in Bellary, Karnataka, Shetty has left an indelible mark on the industry with her unique blend of artistic vision and technical prowess. Her exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to perfection have earned her the distinguished title of the Best South Indian Makeup Stylist and Creative Concept Decorator, a recognition that truly encapsulates her dedication and innovation in the field. Reflecting on her journey, Shetty remarks, "At Lavanya Creations, we believe in the power of imagination and the beauty of expression. Each creation is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence, and I am immensely proud of the recognition we have received at the Global Excellence Awards."

The presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a luminary in her own right, as the Chief Guest of the Global Excellence Award 2024 added an aura of glamour and sophistication to the event. Her grace and poise resonated with the audience, underscoring the spirit of elegance and achievement that permeated the evening, and the show was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani the famous actor and host of Indian TV shows. Notable winners included the Best Talk Show Of The Year- The Thugesh Show, Fresh face of the year- Ayesha Khan, Digital Beauty Influencer Of The Year- Ankush Bahuguna, Most Popular Choreographer for (Akhiyaan Gulaab)- Vijay Ganguly, and many more. The inaugural edition took place on the 7th of October 2018 with the esteemed presence of Raveena Tandon. Subsequent editions saw the gracious participation of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, and once again, Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest for the fourth edition. Throughout its journey, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the driving force behind the Global Excellence Awards, is pleased to introduce its esteemed partners for the event. These partners include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a vast selection of over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower meticulously curated the top 120 winners across various sectors, including Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also honors exceptional artists from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Brand Empower, a leading Market Research company, popular for the initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, Creativity, Innovation & Quality.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the Global Excellence Awards 2024 was a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of business and creativity. The event underscored the importance of harnessing technology and creativity to drive success. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, it has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. The Global Excellence Awards 2024 was more than just a celebration of achievements; it was a testament to the spirit of innovation, creativity, and collaboration that defines our times.

