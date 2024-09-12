Global Financial Minds Converge at QuantInsti's Algo Trading Conference of 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: QuantInsti has just announced the Algo Trading Conference 2024, an unparalleled confluence of the brightest minds and the most anticipated premier event for quant and algo trading professionals.

* The algorithmic trading market is estimated to grow by USD 15.3 billion at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2023 and 2028, and the global High-Frequency Trading market from USD 10.8 billion in 2024 to USD 17.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.8%. (Source: Technavio and Proficient Market Insights)

The algorithmic trading industry is witnessing unprecedented growth and transformation, driven by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and data analytics. At this pivotal juncture, the Algo Trading Conference 2024, an annual event by QuantInsti, is an essential forum for industry leaders, trading professionals, and technology experts to exchange ideas and shape the future of financial markets.

Meet the Industry Experts who are leading the Future of Algorithmic Trading

QuantInsti events have attracted over 100K participants from over 150 countries in last 5 years, with 50+ speakers including prominent figures like Dr. Ernest Chan (Founder, PredictNow.ai), Dr. Thomas Starke (Founder, AAAQuants), Dr. Euan Sinclair (Partner, Talton Capital Management), Laurent Bernut (CEO, ASC), Vivek Bajaj (Co-Founder, StockEdge), Karthik Rangappa (VP, Education Services at Zerodha), among others from leading financial institutions and cutting-edge fintech organisations.

The Algo Trading Conference aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing within the community - offering unparalleled opportunities for professional development, networking, gaining insights and developing an edge in algorithmic trading.

Day & Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Time: 8:30 AM EDT | 6:00 PM IST | 8:30 PM SGT

Venue: Online

Fee: 0$ for a Limited Time

Registration link: https://bit.ly/3LSqwsk

Session 1: Machine Learning Applications in Quant Trading

A hands-on workshop will be conducted about one of the hottest topics in the domain right now by Paul Bilokon (Visiting Professor, Imperial College). This hands-on workshop will demonstrate the practical applications for developing robust trading strategies by integrating AI and ML into Algorithmic Trading. Gain a comprehensive understanding of the process, outcomes, applications, and more - all in under 60 minutes.

Session 2: Algorithmic Trading and How to Stay Ahead!

This workshop would be followed by a panel discussion by industry leaders on the future of algorithmic trading, offering deep dives into actionable strategies and the latest trends. This will be your window to exclusive insights, and innovative trading ideas, learn to evaluate the effectiveness of various strategies, and explore essential data sources for analytics, backtesting, and live trading.

A panel of renowned names in the industry like Kyle Balkissoon (Managing Partner, Portfolio Manager at Stance Capital), Peter Hafez (Chief Data Scientist, RavenPack), Yashas Khoday, (Co-Founder & CTO at FYERS) and Nitesh Khandelwal (CEO, QuantInsti and Co-founder, iRage) would be in session.

A glimpse of the previous Algo Trading Conference

https://bit.ly/46BAqII

Why You Should Attend and Who It's For

Attendees will learn from thought leaders and experts who have mastered the intricacies of algorithmic trading and are shaping the future of the industry. This conference will empower you with essential insights, incredible ideas, and a vibrant opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, to transform your trading.

Be sure to attend if you are:

Discretionary Traders: Aiming to benefit from data-driven finance.

Systematic Traders: Seeking to expand their business with quantitative techniques.

Financial Analysts & Quants: Wanting to apply their expertise in financial markets.

Investment Enthusiasts: Eager to explore innovative trading methods.

About QuantInsti

QuantInsti has contributed to the trading journey for millions of people from 190+ countries since 2010. It was founded by iRage, a leading High Frequency Trading (HFT) firm in the South & South East Asia region. iRage is a clearing and trading member of the top Indian exchanges, primarily trading using partners' capital and executing more than a million trades daily. QuantInsti offers courses and technology to individuals and institutions in the Quantitative & Algorithmic trading domain.

QuantInsti's flagship programme 'Executive Programme in Algorithmic Trading' (EPAT®) is the world's first verified certification. This algorithmic trading course is offered to professionals looking to enter or grow in the algorithmic and quantitative trading industry and has benefited participants from over 90 countries.

Quantra® is an e-learning portal by QuantInsti that hosts short and modular self-paced courses on Algorithmic and Quantitative Trading in a highly interactive fashion through machine-enabled learning.

Blueshift helps you turn your ideas into trading strategies. You can research your ideas. backtest them, and take your strategies live with a broker. It is a fast, flexible, and reliable platform for research and trading systematic investment strategies in Python. It is asset-class, instruments and style agnostic - we support multiple asset classes and instruments like FX, Equities, and Futures.

QuantInsti is proud to contribute to this dynamic field by equipping professionals and organisations with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in this evolving landscape. Early registration for the Algorithmic Trading Conference 2024 is now open. Be sure to join the leading minds in algorithmic trading as we navigate the future of financial markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor