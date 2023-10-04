Global Giant ETS acquires Indian Assessment Leader, Wheebox

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 4: Wheebox, a leading global online remote proctored testing firm, has announced its acquisition by US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS), the world's largest private nonprofit educational testing and assessment organization headquartered in New Jersey, USA. This strategic acquisition is a major step for Wheebox to bolster its strategy in India and propel its expansion into global markets. Following the acquisition, Wheebox will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary of ETS. Together, both entities will collaborate to gauge talent potential and enhance educational quality and equity.

Present in India and the Middle East, Wheebox administers over 11 million remote proctored assessments by empowering scalable and secured AI-enabled remote proctored assessments for large enterprises, higher education, and public institutions.

Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS, conveyed his excitement, saying, "Wheebox is a strong addition to our portfolio of capabilities, and we are thrilled to welcome their talented team into the global ETS enterprise. With Wheebox's robust scalable engine as part of ETS, our capability to reach out to learners across India and globally will increase manifold."

"The partnership between Wheebox and ETS is set to empower organizations at scale with their comprehensive content and assessment solutions," said Pankaj Bansal, co-founder and group chief executive officer of PeopleStrong.

Announcing the acquisition, Co-founder and CTO of Wheebox, Pawan Kumar, stated "We are truly thrilled to become part of the ETS family and anticipate working closely with Team ETS, harnessing their extensive expertise in online assessment and learning. I believe that technological advancements, data-driven insights, and the integration of cutting-edge AI elements into the world of online exams and learning will be the pivotal focus areas."

Wheebox was a fully owned subsidiary of PeopleStrong and a portfolio company of private equity firm Multiples, the company gave a complete exit to its early investors PE firm Lumis Partners and Angel investors Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn and Bangalore-based Rooman Technologies in 2017.

ETS' private equity investment and merger and acquisition execution arm, ETS Strategic Capital, led the deal. The acquired business, Wheebox, will continue to operate independently as a majority-owned subsidiary of ETS.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor