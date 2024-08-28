Global Inclusion Summit & Awards 2024: A Resounding Celebration of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 28: What an incredible moment as the Global Inclusion Summit & Awards 2024, proudly presented by MatchBoard, came to a fantastic close on August 23 at the Radisson Blu Plaza New Delhi! This event was nothing short of a milestone, drawing together a vibrant tapestry of thought leaders, industry experts, and passionate advocates, all deeply committed to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonginess (DEIB) in workplaces and communities across the globe.

The summit commenced with an electrifying inaugural lamp lighting ceremony, radiating the glow of innovative ideas and a unified pledge to champion inclusivity at every organizational level. The ever-inspiring Dr. Saagarika Ghoshal, Managing Director of MatchBoard, welcomed all participants and set the stage for a day brimming with insightful discussions and dynamic collaborations.

Attendees were treated to a rich agenda packed full of engaging sessions that explored pivotal DEI themes. A standout moment of the day was the riveting fireside chat featuring industry luminaries Manoj Kohli, Managing Partner at MK Knowledge LLP, and Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Info Edge. Their engaging dialogue left the audience buzzing with excitement and eager for the future of inclusive workplaces.

Adding a touch of star power, the beloved actor and entrepreneur Ashish Vidyarthi took the stage to deliver a poignant keynote address focused on "The PLUS of Inclusion." His compelling message highlighted the myriad benefits that diversity brings to organizations and communities, energizing everyone present! Following him, the phenomenal Shalini Arora Kocchar, Celebrity Image Consultant, took the spotlight with her enlightening presentation on the importance of inclusive body language in fostering effective communication and vibrant workplace culture.

The summit's panel discussions tackled crucial issues like Gender diversity, Age bias, Multigenerational inclusion and Future of Inclusive Work providing a treasure trove of insights from over 25 distinguished speakers including Kanchan Chehal, Amulya Sah, Roy C Thomas, Monika Halan, Prasanth Nair, Manmohan Kalsy, Vijay Sinha, Alok Sheopurkar, Dr. Chandra Mauli Dwivedi, Richa Bansal, Gaurav Saini, Harsh Purohit, Sonal Kapur Sinha, Manisha Nayyar, Zainab Patel, Rajlakshmi Saikia, Raghunandan KS, Harjeet Joshi, Alpa Shah, Rajeshwari Rajendran and others. Their passionate discussions illuminated the path for embracing diversity as a vital spark for innovation and corporate triumph!

As the afternoon unfolded, the focus shifted to real-world strategies and inspiring success stories, notably featuring an eye-opening presentation on IndiGo's remarkable inclusive journey. With nearly 70 Corporates represented, the summit demonstrated overwhelming support for the inclusivity movement, reinforcing the shared responsibility among industry leaders.

This extraordinary gathering was powered by Mother Dairy, with substantial backing from, Elders Care, NDDB Dairy, Bigoyaseo Services, HR Today, and Indian Conventions. The esteemed Banasthali Vidyapith, the largest all-women university, proudly served as the research partner, showcasing a robust commitment to excellence in diversity and inclusion.

In a powerful wrap-up to a day filled with inspiring dialogues, the wise Guru Shri Anish Ji captivated the audience with his address on "The Art of Being Present: Inclusivity in Every Space." His profound insights encouraged everyone to embrace mindfulness and actively engage in promoting inclusivity within their communities and organizations.

Dr. G.P. Rao, Chairman Jury of GIS Awards and a seasoned HR leader, concluded the event with insightful reflections, emphasizing the depth and significance of the discussions while reaffirming our shared commitment to create more inclusive environments, both at work and in society.

The summit culminated in a spectacular GIS Power Awards ceremony, honoring organizations and individuals who have shown exceptional dedication to promoting inclusion across various dimensions, such as:

- GIS DEI Power Champion:

Pluxee India Pvt. Ltd.,

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

- GIS DEI Inspire Award :

JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works

Roop Automotives Ltd.

- GIS DEI Power Award for Excellence in Women Inclusion Practices:

SRF Limited,

Eveready Industries India Ltd

Esme Consumer Pvt. Ltd.,

- GIS DEI Power Allyship Award:

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Banasthali Vidyapith

- GIS DEI Power Award in Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) :

IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd).

- Diversity Champion of the Year: Munira Dabhiya - Aditya Birla Capital

- DEI Leader of the Year: Mohammed.Asif Iqbal - Pricewaterhouse Coopers

The Global Inclusion Summit & Awards 2024 has emerged not only as a platform for sharing groundbreaking ideas but as a rallying cry for leaders across sectors to boldly champion diversity and inclusion. The momentum built from this year's summit is set to inspire ongoing efforts aimed at cultivating equitable workplaces and thriving communities around the world! Let's keep the energy flowing and the dialogue alive until we meet again!

