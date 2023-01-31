Global Inspirational Awards for Indians Held at London Parliament

New Delhi / London, January 31: On the occasion of the 74th Indian Republic day, the World Humanitarians Foundation and Trident Communications celebrate Naya Bharat Mahotsav Edition-2 from 26th Jan to 30th Jan in London, which includes a series of events.

The Global Inspirational Award is the 1st event of the series which happened in the House of Lords London Parliament, hosted by Sandip Baroness Verma. This event is organized by World Humanitarians Foundation and trident events & media ltd. and supported by Himadri, Uttarakhand Handloom & Handicraft Development Council, associate partner Gttic, and real Indian brands. media partner local radio.

Global Inspirational Award that recognizes excellence across all sectors. Baroness Manzila Pola Uddin is the chief guest of the night.

The ceremony started by Facilitating guest of honors Esther McLaughlin, Emma Rigby BEM, Dr. Lalit Sodha, Jitendra Patel, Pravin G Patel, Cllr Kate Analue, Amarjeet S. Bhamra, Dr. Krishna PUJARA, and Dr. Renu Raj.

Mr. Shiv Kakran, Founder of Trident Events & Media, UK said, “With a clear objective of opening up the Indian entrepreneurial scope to the Globe, The Global Inspirational Awards- London edition marked a milestone this year, by bringing in so many entrepreneurs from small, medium, and large enterprises from across the world.

I would also like to thank the UK government, ministers, MP’S, and Mayors for providing all the facilities to host this event.” adds Shiv Kakran.

Achievers from different walks of life and industries were honored with the Global Inspirational award. The awardees list included Dr. Azam Badar Khan, an Orthopedic Surgeon, and Rajesh Sharma – from Real Advertising Pvt. Ltd, Gaurav Gupta- from Global Trade & Technology Council, India, Acharya Manish, Raj Baddhan, CEO of Lyca Media, Dr Sameer Bhati – Star Imaging and Path Lab Pvt Ltd, Dr Pawan Kansal- Jagdamba Cutlery Ltd, Anshul Mehta, Co-founder, Managing Partner- Hybrid Resi (Serviced Apartments UK), Laxmi – Founder/Director at Smocky Lounge PVT LTD, Mahipal Yadav- Founder of Sanskaram Group of Institutions Haryana, Dr Sukhjinder Singh Yogi- Yogisayurveda Clinical Facility, ABDUL KHADER SOWKATHALI – Deputy of India UNDC, Nadarajan Manikandan – Founder Director of Kalam Trust Puducherry, Yatin Kotak, Dr Udeshwar Singh, Radhika sekari – Qzen Decors, Dr Jaspreet Singh Bindra- Managing Director: Bharat Telematic Systems Pvt Ltd, RUCHIR SINGH- Singer, Actor, Director, Producer, Music Director, Lyricist, and Journalist from India, Sandeep Saini – Consultant: Times Global Broadcasting Company Ltd, Ravi R Kumar – Koobera Group & Know The Pulse, Sarita – Founder: Khushi Chauhan Designer Studio, Sandhya Rani Nayak – Founder: Fashion Sandy, UrMil Jasvant Soni – London Imperial Immigration Services, Parul Goel- Zee Tv Uk, KAPIL GAUHRI – Fashion Show Director, Gaurav Kumar Gupta – Sid Garry Fashion Entertainment, Tulika Parkash – Fashion Designer.

By rewarding the best, we seek to encourage greater private sector participation, raise awareness of the huge potential of the Indian Business Sector, as well as promote its wider recognition across the world, added Mr. Shiv Kakran, Founder of Trident Events & Media, UK.

