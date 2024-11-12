Global leader PM Modi deserves Nobel Peace prize: Ace investor Mark Mobius

New Delhi, Nov 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable of having a dialogue with all sides of the political spectrum on a global stage and deserves a Nobel Peace prize for his efforts, veteran investor Mark Mobius said on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, 88-year-old Mobius said PM Modi could become a very important peacemaker as the world goes through turbulence, especially the current West Asia conflict and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"PM Modi is a great leader as well as a great human being. He's a very, very good person.

According to him, when it comes to the Nobel Peace Prize, PM Modi "is really capable of almost anything" and deserves this global award.

India has shown its ability to be neutral and to be fair to all and the country "is in a very good position to act as a mediator for peace on the global stage", Mobius told IANS.

"PM Modi is very well qualified to be a key mediator in the world today," the ace investor added.

Despite being seen as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution, reaffirming India's position as a proponent of stability. The Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine in August -- the first by an Indian PM since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992 -- underscored India's active engagement in promoting peace in the war-torn region.

On a question about similarities between him and PM Modi, Mobius told IANS that common things between them are looking forward, not looking backwards, "and being more optimistic about what's happening globally".

