Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 28: The Assam Royal Global University in collaboration with the Balipara Foundation, hosted the 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2024. The two-day event, themed "Acting for the Third Pole," brought together global thought leaders, policymakers, and environmental advocates to deliberate on sustainable solutions for the Eastern Himalayas and the broader Third Pole ecosystem - a critical hub for climate and biodiversity. This globally recognized forum, conceptualized by Ranjit Barthakur, Founder and President of the Balipara Foundation, and the brain behind the Naturenomics™ and Third Pole concepts, serves as a call to action for integrating ecology and economy to address pressing environmental and developmental challenges.

The first session, held on November 26, featured an esteemed panel comprising Mr. S. Ramadorai, Former CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services; Mr. Ranjit Barthakur, Founder of the Balipara Foundation and the visionary behind the concept of Naturenomics™; Mr. Sourav Roy, CEO of Tata Steel Foundation; Dr. Richard Milburn MBE, Lecturer in Environmental Security at King's College London; Lobsang Sangay, Senior Visiting Fellow at Harvard Law School; and Himal Tiwari, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief CSR and Sustainability Officer at Tata Power. Discussions centered around innovative strategies to address the region's environmental challenges and their implications for global sustainability.

In his inaugural address, Dr. A.K. Pansari, Chancellor of Royal Global University, emphasized the critical role of the Third Pole - the Himalayan region - in maintaining the planet's freshwater systems and regulating global climate patterns. He underscored the necessity of aligning development models with sustainability, calling it an urgent imperative for the future of humanity.

The second session, moderated by Rituraj Phukan, Founder of the Indigenous People's Climate Justice Forum, took place on November 27 and featured distinguished speakers such as Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi Kabatusuila of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Ms. Ruma Devi, renowned social worker and entrepreneur; Anil Chaudhury, Advisor and Former MD and CEO of Schneider Electric; Dr. Ashok Khosla, Chairman of Development Alternatives; and Himal Tiwari. The session, titled "Evangelising the Third Pole and the Eastern Himalayas," delved into actionable strategies for mobilizing global efforts to protect this fragile ecosystem.

Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi delivered a stirring address, questioning the current development paradigm with a bold statement: "What good is a development model that takes from the earth without giving back? If we destroy what nurtures us, what will remain for the generations to come?" Her remarks urged leaders to rethink development practices to prioritize planetary well-being over short-term economic gains.

Throughout the forum, lively discussions highlighted the importance of indigenous knowledge, corporate social responsibility, and policy innovation in protecting the Eastern Himalayas. The region, a biodiversity hotspot and a vital freshwater source for billions, is increasingly vulnerable to climate change. Speakers called for urgent, collective action to mitigate these impacts.

Ranjit Barthakur stressed the importance of partnerships between governments, academia, and the private sector. He remarked, "Sustainability requires collaboration, and the Eastern Himalayas offer a unique opportunity to showcase the power of collective action."

Dr. Richard Milburn MBE emphasized the integration of environmental security in global policies, while Lobsang Sangay advocated for prioritizing the Himalayan region in international climate agreements. Anil Chaudhury and Dr. Ashok Khosla shared insights into renewable energy solutions and development alternatives that can foster resilient communities in the Himalayas.

Concluding the forum, Dr. A.K. Pansari reiterated Royal Global University's unwavering commitment to education, research, and global partnerships aimed at sustainable development. He stated, "At Royal Global University, we strive to nurture a generation of leaders who are both skilled and deeply conscious of their responsibility toward the planet. The Eastern Himalayas and the Third Pole are ecological treasures that demand our utmost attention to ensure a sustainable future."

Commenting on the occasion, Utpal Kanta, Director, Growth & Strategy, RGU, said, "Royal Global University is committed to sustainability and has pledged to become a carbon-neutral campus within the next three years, reflecting our dedication to integrating sustainable practices across all our operations and making a meaningful impact on the environment."

The 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2024 was a resounding success, charting pathways for actionable strategies to protect one of the world's most fragile ecosystems. Royal Global University's scholarship and cultural exchange program with Congo, alongside the dialogues at the forum, serves as a testament to its dedication to building a sustainable and inclusive global community.

