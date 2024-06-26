Global Poster Boy of Punjab Diljit Dosanjh Turns Climate Champion, Extends Support to Roundglass Foundation's Mission to Plant 1 Billion Trees

BusinessWire India

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 26: World-famous Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh visited Roundglass Foundation's tree plantation site at Sekhan Majra village, Mohali, in Punjab on Sunday (June 23) to extend his support for the Foundation's Billion Tree Project.

Diljit, along with his Jatt & Juliet 3 costar Neeru Bajwa, director Jagdeep Sidhu, and producer Manmord Sidhu planted trees at the site and interacted with Roundglass Foundation volunteers, team members, and locals in the village.

Diljit Dosanjh may be one of the biggest global superstars that India has created but, in his heart, Diljit is the quintessential Punjab da Puttar who carries Punjabi values of sewa and connection with the community everywhere with him.

Diljit posted about his visit to Roundglass Foundation on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/C8jufSaRuW_/

"I am truly impressed by The Billion Tree Project and the other environmental and sustainability initiatives by the Roundglass Foundation. I believe planting trees is true sewa and your mission to plant one billion trees in Punjab is remarkable. I am always beside you; call me anytime for sewa," Diljit Dosanjh told the Roundglass Foundation team after planting trees.

Roundglass Foundation Leader, Vishal Chowla, who was present at the event said, "We are deeply grateful to Diljit, Neeru, Jagdeep, and Manmord for taking time out from their busy schedules to visit us. Their presence and support for our work and mission means a lot to us and is a huge morale booster for our team, which is working round the clock to regreen Punjab by planting 1 billion trees."

The Jatt & Juliet 3 team also donated to Roundglass Foundation's The Billion Tree Project and invited the MGNREGA workers engaged with the foundation to watch their upcoming movie.

The Billion Tree Project, which started in 2018 is a science-based climate action project, aimed at reforestation, improving groundwater levels, enhancing biodiversity, and promoting carbon sequestration. Under this Project, Roundglass Foundation plants native species, that can grow and thrive in the local soil and weather conditions. In addition to climate and environmental action, this programme has enabled economic opportunities for thousands of local women and men. More than 2.2 million native trees have been planted so far under this programme, creating 1,200+ mini forests and generating 10,000+ jobs under the MGNREGA Scheme.

This wasn't the first time the Jatt and Juliet team showed their support for the programmes run by Roundglass Foundation. Last week, Jagdeep Sidhu, who is also an environment enthusiast, visited Roundglass Foundation Nursery at Lang village and a mini forest and waste management centre set up by the Foundation at Baran village in Patiala. Jagdeep is the director of Jatt & Juliet 3 and other blockbuster hits such as Sufna, Qismat and Moh.

In 2023, Neeru Bajwa visited Roundglass Foundation Sports Centre in Ludhiana and interacted with 300 young girls training under the 'One Girl One Football' programme. Neeru inspired the girls to dream big and break gender stereotypes.

The Punjab film and entertainment industry has been openly coming out in support of The Billion Tree Project. 100+ celebrities - including big names like Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khera -participated in a social media campaign to support the Project and, in turn, Roundglass Foundation is planting 500 trees in the name of each artiste. Thanks to these Climate Champions, Punjab will be greener by almost 50,000 trees.

