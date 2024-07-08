Global Startup Summit comes to Delhi on 13th July 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 8: As the countdown begins to its 7th edition in Delhi NCR on July 13th, Global Startup Summit prepares to host a prestigious gathering of industry leaders, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs. This Summit promises an enriching experience featuring over 8 hours of thought-provoking panel discussions covering topics including HealthTech, PropTech, D2C, SAAS. Concurrently, the Asia PropTech Forum, HealthTech Summit, Bharat Technology Conclave, and International D2C Conclave will gather experts to delve into sector-specific advancements and investment opportunities. With a steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration, this year's summit aims to serve as a pivotal junction for entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to cultivate impactful connections. Emphasizing inclusivity and empowerment, the Global Startup Summit is dedicated to providing essential resources such as funding opportunities, technological insights, and mentorship vital for the success of startups. Positioned as a cornerstone platform, the summit accelerates entrepreneurial growth by bridging gaps between startups and investors, driving collective progress and fostering community empowerment within the startup ecosystem.

Global Startup Summit Delhi NCR is co-powered by Aditya Birla Capital Asset Management (Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.) is proudly partnered with Mojo Capital (Investment Banking Partner), Gamezon (Entertainment Partner), Global Startups Club (Ecosystem Partner), along with, 100x Brands, Qi Media (Media Partner), Intellithink (Brand Partner), Lifetime Health (Allied Partner), Intelli RMS (Allied Partner), Krispcall (Allied Partner), Mom's Skin Essentials (Gifting Partner), Picasso Parri (Gifting Partner), Intellithink (Allied Partner), SteerX (Brand Partner), F For Finance (Brand Partner), The Indian CEO (Brand Partner). These collaborative efforts bring together visionaries and industry experts to enhance the entrepreneurial landscape. Through these strategic partnerships, the summit aims to stimulate growth, offer essential resources, and cultivate abundant opportunities for startups to flourish in today's competitive market.

In addition to these dynamic collaborations, the summit is thrilled to welcome a stellar lineup of invited speakers and investors. These industry leaders include Nischaiy Pradhan (Founding Partner, Favcy), Khalid Vani (Founder & CEO, KWCG), Dr. Vibhuti Aggarwal (General Partner, Real Time Angel Fund), Sudhanshu Mittal (Head & Director Technical Solutions - Gurugram, NASSCOM), Mayur Toshniwal (Partner, Qubit Capital), Sagar Mahat (Founder & Managing Partner, Delhi Angels Den), Kumar Saurabh (Startup Evangelist, Ex-Vc), Shweta Raka (Founder & Managing Partner, Delhi Angels Den), Lalit Singla (Healthcare Industry Veteran), Biswajit Mishra (Co-Founder Hostbooks Limited), Avijit Mukherjee (Senior Vice President, DCGPAC.), Brijesh Damodaran (Managing Partner, Auxano Capital), Nagendra Khatri (Investment Team, Anthill Ventures), Surbhi Bafna (Founder & CEO, allter), Aaditya Mishra (Co-Founder , Luxorides), Shuvi Shrivastava (Partner, Lightspeed), Punret Beotra (Human Capital Manager, BEENEXT), Ajay Chaurasia (Vice President, RupeeRedee), Konstantin Riabtsev (Co-Founder & CEO, Lifetime Health), Dr. Sonali Kirde (Strategic Investor & Consultant), John Thomas (Managing Director, Assets Experts), Dhawal Jain (Co-Founder & CEO, Mave Health), Priyank Ahuja (Career Coach, 577K LinkedIn Followers), Nidhi Sharma (LinkedIn Top Voice), Riya Gadhwal (LinkedIn 130K Followers), Amit Behal (@techdekho.in, 528k Instagram Followers), Shivani Gera (Investment Banking Professional| Personal Finance Content Creator).Shivangi Narula (Founder, Skilldify, Corporate Trainer, Content Creator) Shweta Singla (WEIN Capital), Sunil Shimalwal (WEIN Capital), Riya Goyal (LinkedIn Top Voice | 47K+ LinkedIn Followers), Darika Jain (Ex-Recruitment Coordinator, American Express), Jhanvi Singh (National Award Winner, Content Creator), Palakh Khanna ( Founder & CEO Break The Ice), Kashif Ali (@techfireco, 592k Instagram Followers), Siddhant Garg (Founder, The Corporate Stories), Priya Vajpeyi (Product Marketing Manager, Cuerik),Gunjan Madaan (SDE@Microsoft | Ex-Paytm | 150K+ on Linkedin), Lakshya & Chetan (Founders, Multipily)

Their moderators include Mohit Sureka (Founder & CEO, Global Startups Club & Mojo Capital), Ajita Dash (Founding Partner, Advoke Law LLP),Vishnu Chaitanya (Head of Research Marketing & Strategic Expert, Neutrodev), Sangeet Hemant Kumar (Founder & CEO, WealthiGO & SHK Global Ventures), Sehaj Kohli (Founder, Kalakrit), Rohit C. (Founding Partner, Advoke Law LLP) , CA Komal Goyal (Founder, Udyog Sarthi), Sangeet Sindan (Senior Corporate Lawyer Constellation Blu), Ravi Babu G (Founder & Managing Partner, Catalex Legal LLP),

These esteemed individuals represent a diverse range of expertise in startup ecosystems, finance, technology, and innovation. Their valuable insights and experiences promise to make the summit an enriching and transformative experience for all attendees.

Also presented by Global Startup Summit are an array of prominent side events, including:

* Asia PropTech Forum:

Asia PropTech Forum, also co-organized with the Global Startup Summit, will bring together over 400+ delegates, 50+ PropTech startups, investors, and collaborators to discuss advancements and investments in Asia's PropTech sector, offering benefits like branding, media placement, and community access.

* HealthTech Summit:

HealthTech Summit, including 35 to 40 HealthTech startups, investors, and ecosystem collaborators, to explore innovations, investment opportunities, and collaborative ventures in healthcare technology.

* Bharat Technology Conclave:

Bharat Technology Conclave aims to bolster the Tech & SaaS startup ecosystem by connecting startups with investors and providing branding, media placement, and access to a growing community.

* International D2C Conclave 2024:

International D2C Conclave 2024 is set to reshape the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) business landscape by fostering a thriving ecosystem focused on knowledge-sharing and building meaningful relationships.

Tickets can be purchased on https://www.globalstartups.club or third-party platforms like Allevents and Paytm Insider.

Tickets Package as below:-

Silver Delegate (Without Lunch)

Full day access to GSS - Delhi NCR. Morning Tea / Coffee Networking Pass. High Tea & Networking Pass. Access to the main stage with Fireside Chats, Mojo Talks, Panel Discussions, Startup Battles, Power Startup Awards. Lunch Pass not included.

Rs 1,650.00 (+ GST)

Gold Delegate (With Lunch)

Full day access to GSS - Delhi NCR. Morning Tea / Coffee Networking Pass. Lunch pass for 1 (one). High Tea + Networking Pass. Access to main stage with Fireside Chats, Mojo Talks, Panel Discussions, Startup Battles, Power Startup Awards & Creator's Club. Includes Lunch.

Rs 3,250.00 (+ GST)

Startup Battle Entry + Delegate Pass

Global Startup Battles Entry for Live Investor Pitching! Full-day access to GSS - Delhi NCR. Morning Tea / Coffee Networking Pass. Lunch pass for 1 (one). High Tea & Networking Pass. Access to the main stage with Panel Discussions, Masterclasses, Startup Battles and Power Startup Awards.

Rs 6,500.00 (+ GST)

The summit day holds the allure of an exciting adventure for aspiring entrepreneurs and startup creators, offering valuable opportunities for direct engagement with prospective clients and venture capitalists. Attendees have the potential to secure seed and series A funding, along with various sponsored advantages. This event presents the perfect occasion to kickstart your business journey with enthusiasm and network with top-notch startup innovators nationwide! Global Startup Summit 2024 Delhi NCR.

As we gear up for this exciting event, mark your calendars and secure your spot at the Global Startup Summit 2024 - Delhi NCR Edition 7. Join us for a day of innovation, collaboration, and inspiration as we shape the future of startups together!

