Global Superstar Jennie delivers "MANTRA," her much-anticipated new Single & Music Video Out Now

New Delhi [India], October 11: Following worldwide anticipation, multi-faceted trailblazer JENNIE releases her anxiously awaited new single and music video "Mantra" out today via Columbia Records/ODDATELIER.

Listen HERE. Watch the Tanu Muino (Dua Lipa, Harry Styles) directed music video HERE.

About the single, she commented, "It's the perfect song to begin my new era. I think 'Mantra' will make my fans happy but also show a new side of me as a solo artist. The song was inspired by my time recording in Los Angeles and hopefully fans feel that energy - which is about being positive, being expressive, and being true to who you are. It's energetic and empowering with a message for all of my ladies, women, and pretty girls out there to love yourself for who you are. This is your anthem."

"Mantra" ignites her next phase as an unapologetic and undeniable statement song. Between a hard-hitting bass line and bold beat, she confidently proclaims, "Sometimes girls just gotta have fun." Accompanied by a stunning visual, the song definitely has all the makings of a blockbuster.

Regarding the LA centric video, she added, "It reflects the main theme of female empowerment and confidence. It was important for the overall vision to be consistent, and I love how it turned out. I'm so excited to finally put it out there."

"Mantra" arrives as the first song from JENNIE's forthcoming solo album under the newly minted partnership of Columbia Records ODDATELIER.

ABOUT JENNIE:

Since bursting onto the scene in 2016, JENNIE has impacted culture and made history via her music, acting, fashion, and entrepreneurship. The world initially met her during 2016 as one-fourth of powerhouse BLACKPINK, breaking countless records such as becoming "the only Korean band to headline Coachella," "the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200" and their 'Born Pink World Tour' being the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group and Asian act in history.

Renowned for her inimitable style and elite fashion sense, she has graced the covers of countless publications (Vogue, Rolling Stone, Elle, and more) and collaborated with everyone from Chanel to Adidas to Beats to Gentle Monster. She is a frequent attendee of the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week with the multiple brands she works with.

At the helm of her very own record label and entertainment company ODDATELIER, JENNIE has commenced her next creative chapter.

