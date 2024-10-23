Global Sustainability Alliance SDG 2024: A Convergence of Global Thought Leaders for Climate Action

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: The 6th Edition of the Global Sustainability Alliance SDG Summit 2024 in New Delhi brought together influential leaders, innovators, and policymakers from around the world, marking a milestone in the global effort to accelerate sustainable development. This year's summit highlighted groundbreaking ideas and actionable strategies to address climate challenges, featuring a diverse array of thought-provoking sessions. Notable discussions included strategies for strengthening collaboration on climate action, the urgent need for a paradigm shift in industry dynamics, emphasizing the power of innovation, collaboration, and leadership in building a sustainable future.

Among the key speakers, Bhupender Yadav, Hon'ble Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Government of India, underscored the nation's commitment to global climate goals. He remarked, "Over the past 10 years, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we've outlined eight Nationally Determined Contributions that reflect India's commitment to the Paris Agreement. Among G20 countries, India is the only nation to achieve its 2030 goals by 2021.

Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India, emphasized the importance of partnerships in driving climate action, stating, "People, Nature, and Sustainability: The climate crisis is impacting multiple sectors, with agriculture and wetlands among the hardest hit. India, which holds 10% of the world's biodiversity, emphasizes the importance of collaboration in driving climate action."

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Government of India, noted, "The world looking at India with high expectations. This presents not only a challenge but also a commitment to meet those expectations. Under the capable leadership of PM Modi, the Indian space sector has made significant strides."

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Indian Economist and Civil Servant; Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of India, spoke on the critical role of energy efficiency and urban development in India's growth. He remarked, "With a per capita income of $207, India needs to grow at 8% to realize the Viksit Bharat agenda. Everyone acknowledges that growth requires energy. Therefore, we must place a much greater emphasis on energy efficiency."

Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman, Marico, stressed the growing importance of ESG criteria, saying, "Sustainability is a way of life at every level, and for any organization, it must be an integral part of its agenda. Businesses must recognize the need to reverse ecological damage."

Addressing the challenges of sustainable agriculture, Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Chairman, Pahle India Foundation & former Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog, stated, "It's time to embrace personally determined commitments, with each business publicly declaring its goals to stakeholders. While mitigation and adaptation have been important steps, the current priority is carbon removal."

Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance, discussed advancements in renewable energy, emphasizing its pivotal role in India's sustainable power generation. He noted, "From an energy perspective, two significant changes are occurring in both generation and transmission & distribution. It's essential to use energy more efficiently while still increasing overall consumption."

Shashank Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sunsure Energy, emphasized the growing importance of sustainability in business strategies, stating, "Sustainability has yet to receive the importance it truly deserves, but there is hope as businesses are increasingly viewing it as a necessity rather than just a cost center."

Sanjay Singh, Director, Strategy and External Relations at Jindal Steel & Power, addressed the pressing challenge of balancing rising steel demand with sustainable production, stating, "Steel consumption in FY 24 has grown by around 14%, such surge in demand is going to continue in medium to long term. Sustainability is central to our production process, we are planning sizeable Renewable Energy capacity, Green Hydrogen production facility by 2025 and transition to low carbon emission technology is a continuing process. Blast Furnace which is the mainstream steelmaking route requires disruptive technology in carbon capture utilisation & storage."

The GSA SDG Summit 2024 underscored the urgency of translating climate commitments into immediate action, focusing on innovative solutions, policy advancements, and cross-sector collaboration. With 70+ speakers representing 20+ countries, this year's summit set a new standard for global partnership, reinforcing the GSA's role as a frontrunner in the pursuit of a sustainable, net-zero future.

