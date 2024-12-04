GlobalSpa Fit & Fab 2024: A Night of Glamour and Wellness

New Delhi [India], December 4: GlobalSpa, a renowned leader in wellness and lifestyle, hosted the highly anticipated GlobalSpa Fit & Fab 2024 at Lalit, New Delhi, a prestigious event celebrating individuals who seamlessly integrate health, fitness, and professional excellence.

As part of the brand ethos to spread the gospel of wellness and healthy living, the GlobalSpa Fit & Fab show was presented by Austria Tourism as the luxury Destination partner, The Lalit New Delhi as the Hospitality partner, Gabit as the Fitness partner, BMW Infinity Cars as the Lifestyle partner, Just Herbs as the Beauty partner and enhancing beauty, Silhouette Salons as the hair & make-up Partner.

The event featured an esteemed panel of judges: Rajiv Makhni- Tech Guru, Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI, Deanne Panday- Celebrity Fitness Expert, Gaurav Gupta- Founder & CEO Gabit, Founder Zomato, Nischint Singh- Holistic Health & Wellness Coach, and Ashish Soni- Renowned Fashion Designer.

This year's guest list boasts prominent names from diverse fields, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Chitrangda Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Saiyami Kher, Amaan Ali Bangash, Sangram Singh, designer-and-son duo Nikhil and Vivhan Mehra, Suvir Saran, Malini Agarwal, Shivani & Sahil Malik of Da Milano, Rohan Bhargava from CashKaro, fitness icon Tripat Singh, entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo, mountaineer Sheetal Raj, and many more.

The event also featured an electrifying performance by singer Aastha Gill, taking the energy and excitement of the evening to the next level. Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor of GlobalSpa India & Middle East, said, “As India's only wellness luxury lifestyle magazine and platform, the Fit & Fab Awards celebrate individuals who exemplify holistic success. These achievers inspire through their commitment to fitness, healthy living, and professional excellence, showcasing that a balanced lifestyle is key to enduring success.” She added, “In this 7th edition of the GlobalSpa Fit&Fab, we celebrate not just fitness but the idea that self-care is an essential part of life in a world that's constantly evolving.”

Over the years, the awards have honoured notable personalities, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, and Luke Coutinho, to name a few, making it a coveted recognition in the realm of health and fitness. Fit & Fab celebrates a commitment to health and wellness, exemplifying how balance and fitness can coexist with demanding careers. Since its inception, the platform has inspired countless individuals to view wellness as an integral part of success.

