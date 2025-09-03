Globtier Infotech Limited Listed on BSE SME Platform

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 3: Globtier Infotech Limited, a leading provider of IT and digital transformation solutions, has been successfully listed on the BSE SME exchange. The IPO proceeds will be utilized to fund working capital requirements, repay certain loans, and meet general corporate objectives.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Rajiv Shukla, Chairman of Globtier Infotech Limited, said: "Our listing on the BSE SME exchange marks an important step in Globtier's growth journey. With a strong focus on digital transformation, cloud, AI, and cybersecurity, we remain committed to delivering innovation and value to our clients worldwide."

With a customer-first approach and proven delivery capabilities, Globtier continues to drive innovation, strengthen digital resilience, and enable business performance at a global scale.

The company's core offerings include:

-Digital Transformation Consulting - modernizing business processes and systems.

-Cloud Computing Solutions - scalable cloud adoption, migration, and management.

-Artificial Intelligence & Automation - intelligent workflows and AI-powered business tools.

-Cybersecurity Services - enterprise-grade, end-to-end protection frameworks.

-Managed IT & SAP Support - ensuring seamless operations and long-term efficiency.

About Globtier Infotech Limited

Incorporated in 2012, Globtier Infotech has built a strong reputation as a technology transformation partner for Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, SMEs, and startups across industries.

