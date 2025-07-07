Glow & Lovely Launches 'Apni Roshni Baahar La', a Nationwide Movement to Empower Women to Lead, Influence and Shine

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Glow & Lovely, one of India's largest skincare brands, owned by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) unveils a powerful new chapter with 'Apni Roshni Baahar La' (Bring Out Your Inner Light), a nationwide movement designed to champion and enable the next generation of women influencers. With this initiative, the brand introduces an empowering narrative one that celebrates visibility, voice, and influence of young Indian women.

* Introduces 'The Glow Up Academy' with the ambition to nurture one digital creator in every PIN code across India

At the core of this movement is The Glow Up Academy, a first-of-its-kind creator-upskilling platform with a bold ambition: to train and nurture one digital creator in each of India's 19,101 PIN codes. Through structured modules, mentorship, and real-world exposure, the Academy will equip aspiring women with the skills to build personal brands, create compelling content, and thrive in the creator economy.

Glow and Lovely's campaign, created by Ogilvy Mumbai, is brought to life by a powerhouse collective of women creators who exemplify the spirit of 'Apni Roshni Baahar La'. The campaign features the unique journeys of accomplished creators Shehnaaz Gill, Jannat Zubair, Nabha Natesh, Larissa D'Sa, Avneet Kaur, Shreya Priyam, and Chum Darang. Each of them brings their unique story, voice, and influence to the fore. Together, they represent a growing movement of women rewriting the rules of self-expression in India from metros to small towns.

Launching with a bold, social-first film, the campaign challenges conventional definitions of what it means to be an 'influencer'. Today's influence is not about creating content to 'fit in', it's about standing out. It isn't about just sparking attention, but about owning one's story, showing up unapologetically, and building a following with purpose.

"This is more than a brand evolution. It is a cultural call to action," said Harman Dhillon, Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited. "With 'Apni Roshni Baahar La', we are reframing the definition of influence to one that is rooted in authenticity, courage and impact. We believe that every woman has the potential to build her own identity and this campaign, along with The Glow Up Academy, is our commitment to enable her and help her shine."

Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (West), added: "This idea was born from a simple truth that every woman carries a light the world needs to see. Today, influence is not simply about her simply gaining status; it's how she uses her authentic narrative to shape culture, claim her space, and inspire others to do the same. 'Apni Roshni Baahar La' is our mirror to every woman: your light is enough, now let it lead."

The campaign is live across Instagram, YouTube, and other digital platforms, supported by influencer collaborations, regional content rollouts, and on-ground outreach initiatives through The Glow Up Academy. To sign up, visit www.glowupacademy.in.

