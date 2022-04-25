Glowderma launches Germany's Premium Baby Skin Care 'Sanosan Cleansing Range' in India

Sanosan, Made in Germany a premium baby skin care brand, has launched Sanosan Baby Cleansing Range in India.

Comprising SanosanBaby Bath & Shampoo, Sanosan Care Soapand Sanosan Wash Foam.

Sanosan Baby Cleansing Range is formulated for the gentle cleansing of newborn baby skin and hair. This exclusive product range has been launched in the country in collaboration with Sanosan's Indian partner Glowderma.

One of India's leading pharmaceutical companies in skincare, Glowderma has tied up with the global premium brand Sanosan to import and market latter's baby skincare products in India. Sanosan Baby Cleansing Range is enriched with Hydrolysed milk protein and Organic olive extract.

Rajesh Khatri, Managing Director, Glowdermasaid, "We are excited to launch made in Germany brand Sanosan Baby Cleansing Range in India. With an international quality product range, it is developed to take extra care of the baby'sskin and hair. As new-born's skin is soft& delicate, so the proper skin care and bathing the newborn with this gentle cleansing range by Sanosan helps maintain the health and texture of the baby's skin, while providing a pleasant experience for both babies and the moms alike."

Apt for the skin of the babies, Sanosan Baby Cleansing Range preserves the natural acid mantle and keeps their skin soft and smooth. Clinically tested under specialist supervision and hypoallergenic, Sanosan Baby Cleansing Range is free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, silicones and paraffin oil.

Available in more than 70 countries across the globe, Sanosan is a renowned brand from 70 years old company - Mann & Schroder Cosmetics (M&S Cosmetics)- Germany. Established in 1951, 'M&S cosmetics' manufactures supreme quality products. It manufactures more than 2000 different products in different categories. M&S - Germany is the family-owned company in the 3rd Generation with high ethics & values.

Sanosan Baby Cleansing Range is available on Sanosan Baby India website and through e-commerce websites - FirstCry & Amazon with price ranging from Rs. 260 to Rs.1025.

Sanosan baby care brand was launched in Germany in the year 1983. Parents all around the world trust Sanosan for the gentle cleansing and care of the sensitive skin of baby. Natural ingredients such as hydrolysed milk protein & organic olive oil with their protective, soothing properties form the basis of product formulas. Every Sanosan product contains combinations of natural substances developed especially for delicate and sensitive baby skin. All Sanosan products have been clinically tested and are produced only in Germany with a high level of diligence and responsibility. Entire production process of Sanosan is subjected to the strictest quality control.

Glowderma Lab Private Limited is a dermatology company based in Mumbai, India. A leading pharmaceutical company, Glowderma started its operations in 2003 with a vision to attain leadership in the field of dermatology by launching trusted, innovative and safe products.

Glowderma is known for its highest WHO GMP quality standard operations and extensive research based on the feedback of its valued customers. Glowderma understands the social responsibility towards patient safety and hence it started "MISSION NO PARABEN" by making all products paraben free. Glowderma has 800+ PAN-India distribution networks along with 400+ enterprising Glowdermians and these numbers are growing.

