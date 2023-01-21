GM Modular is all geared up to unveil "Showroom on the wheels" at Acetech Hyderabad 2023!

GM Modular is all set to roll out its trailblazing and one-of-a-kind initiative 'Showroom on wheels' at Hyderabad Acetech from the 20th to 22nd of January 2023. This showroom on wheels is a state-of-the-art bus fully equipped with the latest innovations like designer switches, decor lighting, home automation solutions and more from GM. The bus will be at Acetech Hyderabad and will be a good opportunity for everyone to experience the cream-of-the-crop products in a unique way. This bus is already turning heads wherever it goes.

Acetech is a coveted trade fair in Asia, well renowned for hosting a wide spectrum of allied events. It offers revolutionary avenues of networking opportunities for all professionals involved in various phases of architecture, construction, and design. During the Mumbai edition in November 2022, GM unveiled the first look of this unique concept, 'showroom on the wheels.' The bus is designed by Dilip Chhabria, an acclaimed automobile designer in India.

Speaking about it, Jayanth Jain, GM's MD and CEO said, "Over the years GM has added a varied range of home electrical products to its portfolio and we always look for opportunities for our consumers to experience them all at one place. Today we are a one-stop solution for all your electrical needs. Right from wires and pipes to switches and home automation solutions, we have it all. Acetech is a perfect platform for us to introduce 'the most luxurious showroom on wheels in the world' - A state-of-the-art bus designed by the best auto designer in India Dilip Chhabria. With this bus, we will be able to showcase our high-quality GM products to every corner of the country. The bus is one of a kind with an extremely futuristic design and is equipped with all the latest gadgets.

Experience the world's most luxurious showroom on wheels at Acetech Hyderabad.

