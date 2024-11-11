GM Modular to Showcase Innovation and Excellence at ACETECH Mumbai 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: GM Modular, India's leading electrical solutions for modern living brand, announces its participation in ACETECH Mumbai 2024, India's premier architecture, design, and construction exhibition. The event will be held from November 14-17, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai.

GM Modular will command an impressive presence with a state-of-the-art 5,500+ sq. ft. exhibition space that promises visitors a comprehensive journey through multiple lifestyle environments. The thoughtfully designed showcase features distinct experiential zones, from sophisticated home automation to contemporary office settings, where visitors can explore cutting-edge facade lighting, energy-efficient BLDC fans, and versatile switch collections. The immersive experience continues through specialised sections showcasing premium music accessories and luxury lighting solutions, each crafted to provide guests with authentic, hands-on interaction with GM Modulars' advanced product range in both residential and commercial settings.

In recognition of design excellence, GM Modular will proudly showcase its Essence switch collection, winner of the prestigious Red Dot Award for Best Product Design 2024, among other notable accolades. This signature series exemplifies GM Modular's commitment to combining aesthetic sophistication with functional innovation, setting new benchmarks in the electrical solutions industry.

In a groundbreaking initiative, GM Modular will display its luxury showroom on wheels at the event. This innovative mobile showroom represents a new approach to customer engagement, bringing premium electrical solutions directly to customers in a sophisticated, fully mobile environment. The Showroom on Wheels is designed to elevate the GM Modular experience by creating an immersive, state-of-the-art showcase that travels to meet customers where they are.

Commenting on the same, Jayanth Jain, CEO, GM Modular, said, "ACETECH Mumbai 2024 represents a perfect platform to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and design excellence. We've created an engaging showcase that reflects our vision for the future of electrical solutions. We look forward to welcoming visitors to experience our latest innovations and award-winning designs, particularly our Luxury Showroom on Wheels, which represents a significant step forward in how we engage with our customers."

ACETECH continues to be the premier gathering for industry professionals, bringing together architects, designers, developers, and engineers in a collaborative environment that fosters innovation and partnership. GM Modulars' participation underscores its commitment to engaging with stakeholders across the construction and design sectors while showcasing its latest advances in electrical solutions.

