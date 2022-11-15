GM Modular’s exciting association with Film Uunchai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Uunchai, one of the most exciting films of the year released on 12th Nov 2022. The film is about celebrations, relationships and Indian culture. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film narrates the story of three friends, who decide to climb the Mount Everest to fulfil the last wish of their late friend. This light hearted, fun filled movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

To celebrate the association, GM had organized a special screening on 12th November 2022 at PVR, Andheri west .More than 50 architects were present during the special screening. Actor of the film Anupam kher, graced the occasion with his presence.GM has partnered with Uunchai in an out of film association to increase awareness for the brand and create buzz around the film. The film is all about the values and bonding of relationships and this sets the perfect premise and resonates with the GM brand positioning. GM is a leading switches and home electrical company that has delivered path-breaking products and innovative solutions in the form of Switches and accessories, LEDs, Fans, Home Automation, and much more. They have always set new benchmarks with their products and made their way into millions of homes around the globe.

Mr. Jayanth Jain, CEO & MD of GM Modular quotes, “Uunchai has a strong emotional story and something everyone can relate to. Moreover the star cast is phenomenal. We are extremely happy and excited to be associated with this film and I am confident that the film is going to be a big hit! We at GM, give utmost importance to values and relationships. Similarly, the film with its unconventional story of relationship will definitely amaze the audience.”

