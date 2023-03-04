GM presents the Freedom ride - a fun filled cyclothon for the courageous CISF heroes

The GM Freedom Ride - this year's most unique Cyclothon in the honour of our CISF Jawans was successfully concluded in the wee hours of Saturday, 4th March 2023 at Mumbai. It was one of the most awaited and exciting sporting events, where CISF squad traversed the historical sites of the city beginning from the Gateway of India and moved all the way to Kalina Base Camp. The event was a grand success where CISF officials turned out in great numbers to show solidarity.

Over 350 CISF officials, who are the real heroes of our country, enthusiastically participated in this cycling extravaganza and paddled along the spectacular landmarks in Mumbai. The blazing event was graced by CISF - DIG Shrikant Kishore, IAS Rajeev Jalota, Chairman Mumbai Port Authority, and Mr Jayanth Jain, CEO & MD, GM Modular.

During the high-octane cyclothon event, GM also unveiled its 'Showroom on Wheels', an innovative initiative, a state-of-the-art bus fully equipped with all the latest GM products, which garnered a great response from the visitors. Cyclothon was an ideal platform for GM to showcase this luxurious marvel and an absolutely unique initiative 'Showroom on Wheels'.

Commenting on the resounding success of Cyclothon, Jayanth Jain, CEO and MD, GM Modular, said that the GM team was overjoyed to receive such a phenomenal response from the revered CISF officials, it was a surreal moment to witness them engaging and participating wholeheartedly.

The event was organised exclusively for them as a small token of gratitude and tribute to the CISF community for their relentless service to the nation and for protecting its citizens.

