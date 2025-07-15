Gmmco and Caterpillar Host Global Operator Challenge 2025-2026 - India Edition

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15: Gmmco, a leading Cat® dealer in India and part of the CKA Birla Group, in collaboration with Caterpillar, has successfully hosted the India leg of the 2025 - 2026 Global Operator Challenge (GOC) - the premier construction equipment competition that celebrates operator mastery, precision, and technological excellence.

With a record 2,500+ machine operators registering across India, the competition kicked off with local-level engagements and advanced to two semi-final rounds. Gmmco hosted the first semi-final in June at its Butibori facility in Nagpur, followed by the second in July at its Murukancheery facility in Chennai, each featuring 20 skilled operators competing across Cat machine families such as Hydraulic Excavators, Backhoe Loaders, Motor Graders, and Hindustan Wheel Loaders.

"The Global Operator Challenge is a celebration of people, precision, and progress. At Gmmco, we believe operators are the heartbeat of this industry and it is our privilege to empower them with the platforms, tools, and training they need to excel. This challenge is not just about competition it's about confidence, capability, and community."

- Mr. Chandrashekar V, Managing Director & CEO, Gmmco

The India finals took place in July in Chennai, culminating in an exclusive customer meet and award ceremony at Radisson Blu, Chennai. From among 40 semi-finalists, 12 outstanding operators advanced to the final round, where their skills were put to the ultimate test through a series of precision-driven machine challenges. The competition culminated with the announcement of one national winner and one runner-up, honoured for their exceptional control, accuracy, and mastery of Cat® equipment.

"The Global Operator Challenge is more than a contest it's a celebration of the real heroes who shape our infrastructure," said Rahul Shorey, Senior Vice President - Construction Industries, Gmmco. "It gives operators a platform to demonstrate their talent, embrace new technology, and inspire the next generation of professionals in this vital industry."

"GOC brings to life Caterpillar's commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence," said Mukul Dixit, Director - Sales & Marketing (GCI), Caterpillar India. "The passion and performance of India's operators this year have been exceptional, proving why they are among the best in the world."

"The Global Operator Challenge puts the spotlight on the remarkable skills of our machine operators," said Amit Bansal, Director - Sales & Marketing (BCP), Caterpillar India. "It's inspiring to see how they blend hands-on expertise with advanced Cat® technologies to deliver real-world precision and impact."

It was a privilege to have Ms. Nicole Li, Vice President - Caterpillar Excavator Division, join the occasion and address the operators and customers. Her words of encouragement resonated deeply, reinforcing the value Caterpillar places on operator excellence and customer success. We were honoured that she spent time with us, felicitating the winners alongside the Caterpillar and Gmmco leadership team and the GOC India Leads. All participants received certificates, while finalists were awarded medals. The national winner and runner-up were presented with special trophies in recognition of their exemplary performance.

This milestone also coincides with Caterpillar's 100-year anniversary, marking a century of engineering excellence, innovation, and service in the heavy equipment industry.

About the Global Operator Challenge

Organized by Caterpillar, the Global Operator Challenge is a one-of-a-kind global competition that recognizes the world's best heavy equipment operators. Participants showcase their agility, precision, and expertise across a variety of machine challenges. The 2025-2026 competition concludes in March 2026 at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, where regional winners will compete for the world title and a grand prize of $10,000 or an exclusive Caterpillar facility tour.

About GMMCO

GMMCO, a ₹5000+ crore enterprise and part of the CKA Birla Group, has been a trusted partner in the construction, mining, energy, and transportation sectors since 1967. With over three decades as an exclusive Caterpillar partner, GMMCO ranks among the top global Cat® dealers, delivering advanced products and unmatched service excellence. Backed by a team of 2600+ employees, the company is on track to exceed USD 1 billion in revenue by 2028. Strategic alliances with Schneider Electric, JLG, and a joint venture with German firm Hauhinco through GMMCO Technology Services (GTS) strengthen its innovation edge. Recognized as a Great Place to Work for seven consecutive years, GMMCO continues to drive technology-led, people-first growth.

